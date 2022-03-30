NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 30

The NBA is rapidly approaching the end of the regular season, as most teams have just six games left to play until the playoffs get underway. Wednesday night is a big one with 11 games on the slate around the league. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Josh Richardson, San Antonio Spurs, $4,900

Richardson has had a string of great performances lately, as he’s been coming off the bench and still seeing minutes in the high 20s. He most recently went for 33 minutes against the Rockets, putting up 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists while he amassed 30.5 DraftKings fantasy points. That’s a better performance than when he got the start last Saturday in Devin Vassell’s absence. He’s averaged 28.8 DKFP per game through his last five outings, and that includes a 32 DKFP performance on the road against the Warriors.

Damian Jones, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Jones has been starting in place of Domantas Sabonis (knee), and looks like he’ll continue in that role until the Kings big man returns. He’s averaged 24.8 DKFP through his last four games, topping out at 29.25 against the Suns on March 20. He’s scored double-digit points and at grabbed at least five rebounds in each of those games, making him a prime target for any DFS lineup that needs points from a big at a low price. The Kings will take on the Rockets tonight and Jones shouldn’t have much trouble turning in another solid performance.

Ben McLemore, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,500

McLemore isn’t necessarily a guy you’d see pop up on this list very often, but he’s coming off a big 40.0 DKFP performance against the Thunder where he dropped 28 points. He came off the bench and took a team-high 22 shots, with 18 of those coming from downtown as he sank eight of them. He’s scored double digit points in his last seven games straight, and logged 38.25 DKFP against the Pistons just over a week ago, also. With the Blazers outside the playoff picture, McLemore will have no reservations as he’s shot 50 percent from the field through his last five games.