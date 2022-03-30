Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will start a four-game road-trip tonight against Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their first meeting in November, the Cavs defeated the Mavericks 114-96, behind 28 points and 14 rebounds from All-Star center Jarrett Allen. The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3.5

The Mavericks enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 Tuesday night. Dallas has won four out of the last five games and only 1.0 game behind the Golden State Warriors for third in the West. However, the Mavs have not played well on the road recently, losing three straight games by an average of 17.3 points per game.

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. However, the Mavericks are 10-6 ATS as road favorites this season and 5-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back. As for the Cavs, they snapped their three-game losing skid Monday night with a six-point win over the Orlando Magic. Cleveland will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s contest before going on the road for four of their next five games.

The Cavaliers will not have standout rookie Evan Mobley, who is listed as out with an ankle sprain. Cleveland is 0-5 ATS in their last five games and 1-4 ATS in the last five home games. The Cavs are 20-16-2 ATS at home this season and 8-4-2 as the home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 213

When these two teams played each other back in November, the total points scored were 210. The total has gone under in nine of the Mavs’ last 12 games, while the total has gone over in eight of the Cavs’ last 11 games. Neither team has been great when it comes to the over this season, take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.