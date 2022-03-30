Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics on Wednesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will go on the road to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

In their last matchup on Jan. 31, the Celtics crushed the Heat 122-92, thanks to Jaylen Brown scoring a team-high 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from three-point range. Boston is five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.5.

Heat vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5

The Heat snapped their four-game losing streak on Monday night with a 23-point win over the Sacramento Kings. Butler led Miami with 27 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3pt), seven assists, and four rebounds. Miami shot 54.4% from the field and 47.5% from three-point range. Miami will now open up a three-game road trip that will have them go against three playoff teams.

Miami is 1-7 ATS in the last eight games, but 7-1-1 ATS in the last nine road games. The Heat are also 22-15 ATS on the road this season and 12-5 ATS as a road underdog. As for the Celtics, they had their six-game winning streak snapped in a three-point overtime defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Boston will not have starting center Robert Williams for the next 4-6 weeks due to a knee injury, which could give the Heat an advantage inside the low post. The Celtics has won six out of their last seven home games and are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. They are also 13-3 in their last 16 games against other teams from the Eastern Conference. Boston is 14-18-2 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 213.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 173 and 214. The total has gone over in four of Miami’s last six games, while the total has gone over six-straight games for the Celtics.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.