Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their four-game road trip tonight against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors. In their first matchup on Feb. 16, the Raptors defeated the Timberwolves 103-91 at the Target Center. Gary Trent Jr. was one of five players in double figures for the Raptors with 30 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3pt) and four rebounds.

The Raptors are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -3

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 22-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night and have lost three out of their last four games. Minnesota is currently in the seventh spot, but only two games behind the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. The T’Wolves are 18-20 on the road this season and have lost their last two road games. Minnesota is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games, but 1-16 against the Raptors in Toronto. The T’Wolves are also 11-12 ATS as road underdogs this season.

The Raptors enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Celtics by three points in overtime. Toronto is averaging 121.0 points per game during its current win streak. The Raptors are looking to potentially leapfrog the Chicago Bulls, who are only a half-game ahead for Toronto for the fourth spot in the East.

Toronto is 8-3 ATS in the last 11 games, but 2-6 ATS in the last eight home games. Nick Nurse’s crew is also 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against teams from the West and 14-14 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

When the Raptors and Timberwolves linked up in February, the total points scored were 194. The total has gone over in 11 of the Timberwolves’ last 14 road games, while the total has gone under in 10 of the Raptors’ last 15 home games. The T’Wolves are 28-10 on the road this season when it comes to the over. The Raptors are 21-15 at home when it comes to the over. Back the over here.

