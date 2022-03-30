Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Spurs on Wednesday

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a four-game road trip and play host to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 30th. This is the fourth and final matchup between these teams in the regular season. The Grizzlies have taken the win in each matchup so far this season. Memphis is a 5.5-point favorite on the road and the point total is set at 233.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Memphis -5.5

The three games that these teams have played this season have ended up eerily similar. Memphis won the games 118-105, 118-110, 118-105 with both 118-105 games being at home and the other being on the road in San Antonio. For the sake of weird math circumstances, expect this to end 118-110.

Ja Morant is out with a knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped the Grizzlies’ momentum as they have won their last five games and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. The Spurs are on a four-game win streak, but other than their 133-96 win against the Portland Trailblazers, their wins were by fewer than five points. The Grizzlies have been rolling and they go for the series sweep tonight.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

The highest point total in any of their games this season has been 228. The Grizzlies are still without Morant which limits their scoring upside. With that in mind as well as their season history, the under makes sense here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.