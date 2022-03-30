Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors begin a two-game homestand on Wednesday as they welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams in the regular season. The Suns are a 4-point favorite on the road and the point total is set at 222.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4

The Suns won the first game of the series 104-96, but then the Warriors took the next two 116-107 and 118-96. Phoenix has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games while Golden State has gone 4-6 in the last 10. The Warriors have been missing Steph Curry and they have lost six of their seven last games. The Suns are scoring the third-most points per game in the NBA and lead the league in field goal percentage.

This is the first game of a three-game road trip for the Suns and they will cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Only one game of their three so far would have hit this over. Their other two games finished with a point total of 200 and 214 for an average across all three being a 212 point total. Each of these teams has the ability to put up a large number of points, but their defenses have stepped up when they have matched up.

