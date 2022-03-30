Jaylen Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Evan Mobley headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 30

It’s a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 11 games, headlined by ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Heat-Celtics and Suns-Warriors. Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 30

Trey Burke (protocols) OUT

With Burke out for the second game of the back-to-back, fans will likely see Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson take on bigger roles offensively. The Mavericks could choose to rest some guys, so there may be some additions to this report.

Rajon Rondo (ankle) doubtful

Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT

Mobley is out, opening up more minutes for Kevin Love and Ed Davis in the frontcourt. Rondo is doubtful, meaning Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin continue to split point guard duties.

JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable

With Green questionable, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are in line to potentially see some additional work.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable

Isaiah Jackson (headache) questionable

Chris Duarte (toe) OUT

The Pacers are playing their younger guys more, so continue to roll with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield as decent fantasy/DFS options.

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Both Carter Jr. and Suggs are out, so Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba should be the top fantasy/DFS players for Orlando Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) doubtful

Kuzma is out, and the Wizards might not play Kristaps Porzingis on the second night of the back-to-back set. Daniel Gafford is in line for big minutes here.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Duncan Robinson (illness) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

Caleb Martin (calf) questionable

The Heat stars are good to go, but Robinson would be a significant value miss if he sits. Victor Oladipo could see more minutes if Martin sits, while Kyle Lowry’s ceiling goes up if Vincent is ruled out.

Jayson Tatum (knee) probable

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable

Al Horford (personal) available

Tatum and Brown are likely to play, while Horford does return after a short absence. Grant Williams remains a nice play with Robert Williams out, but the rest of Boston’s lineup might not deliver much production outside of the star forwards.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Fox remains out, and the Kings don’t know if he or Domantas Sabonis will return this season. Keep running Davion Mitchell as the value play for this team.

Christian Wood (hamstring) OUT

Eric Gordon (groin) OUT

Alperen Sengun (leg) questionable

The Rockets are clearly tanking here, with both Wood and Gordon out. If Sengun plays, he’ll get some significant run as a future piece. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the top fantasy/DFS additions on Houston.

Danilo Gallinari (elbow) questionable

De’Andre Hunter (knee) questionable

If both these guys get ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic should see additional opportunities against a bad Thunder team.

Tre Mann (hamstring) questionable

Mann is questionable and would be a great value play if he does suit up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander done for the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable

If Jackson Jr. sits, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke should man the frontcourt for Memphis.

Lonnie Walker (back) probable

With Walker back in the rotation, look for Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo to sacrifice some minutes.

Cameron Johnson (quad) doubtful

JaVale McGee (illness) OUT

Johnson remains out doubtful, boosting Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges in fantasy/DFS formats. With McGee out, look for Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo to get backup center minutes behind Deandre Ayton.

Klay Thompson (load management) available

Draymond Green (load management) available

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) available

The Warriors veterans are back in the mix, but Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are always strong value plays.

Jonas Valanciunas (foot) questionable

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) probable

If Valanciunas sits, Nance Jr. is in line for big minutes against his former team. He would become one of the top value additions in fantasy/DFS contests, especially if his price point is reasonable.