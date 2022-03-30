USMNT qualifies for the 2022 World Cup

The United States soccer team has officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 loss against Costa Rica in the final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game. The USMNT was effectively in the World Cup anyway as it had a 10-goal differential advantage over Costa Rica in a potential tiebreaker.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, this is a great step in the right direction for Gregg Berhalter’s vision for the US soccer program. Even though the Americans were unable to take the top spot in the CONCACAF standings, qualification for the event was the top priority.

This United States team has been significantly hyped over the last four years, as the roster’s stars have begun developing their game in Europe’s top domestic leagues. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams and Zach Steffen headline the team’s core, which has slowly been building towards this moment. There are high expectations for this group, but the first step of the process is officially complete. The USA is back in the World Cup.