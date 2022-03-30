F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix coming in 2023

Update 10:57 p.m. Below is the official announcement from F1. Here’s the official website, but we still don’t have a date yet.

“The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 will take place in November 2023. The full race weekend schedule will be released at a later date” the FAQ says.

Formula 1 is announcing that the world’s largest and most prestigious racing series is coming to Sin City, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix having a start/finish line right in the middle of the Strip.

@F1 tonight is officially announcing that it will bring a new Saturday-night 50-lap race to The @Vegas Strip starting next season, in November 2023.



The 3.8-mile track has three main straights/14 corners/a high-speed cornering sequence/a chicane section/top speed of 212MPH. pic.twitter.com/c802DbMenu — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 31, 2022

This had been rumored for quite awhile on Las Vegas blogs, but to see a formal announcement and the layout of a track makes for some amazing projections. An F1 race brings nearly the economic impact of a Super Bowl to the cities that host, and America’s largest tourism destination will be packed at a level rarely seen for this one.

It appears Caesars Palace will be the start-finish line, which might be an homage to four previous F1 races that took place in the parking lot in the early 1980’s. From there it makes a left past Planet Hollywood, goes through a chicane past Koval Lane, loops around the still-under-construction MSG Sphere, cycles behind the Palazzo, and then gets back on the world-famous Las Vegas Boulevard. If you’ve been here, you know this layout already.

We’ll have more details as they’re announced, but call your VIP host as soon as a date is announced. Because hotel rates are going to be some of the most expensive Southern Nevada has ever seen.