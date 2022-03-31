Bobby Wagner to sign 5-year contract with Rams, per report

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal worth a reported $50 million over 5 years, with incentives up to $65 million.

A second-round pick in 2012, Wagner spent the last 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks where he’s been the cornerstone of the team’s defense and one of the best linebackers in the league. He was a cap casualty for the rebuilding Seahawks, but he’s getting another shot to be the backbone of a new defense.

2021 performance

Wagner is 32, but he still has plenty left to give his new team. He’s only missed five tackles in the last two seasons, with 170 total tackles last season. He also posted three tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defensed. Wager is a five-time All Pro, earning that honor as recently as the 2020 season.

What it means for Rams

The Rams added Von Miller last season and it proved to be a huge help in their Duper Bowl run. Miller has moved on, so another stud defender was needed. Teams are going to have a lot of trouble running the ball on the Rams once again. Wagner and Aaron Donald should team up well for another Super Bowl run.