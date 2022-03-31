The Basketball Classic Final 2022: Date, game time, live stream info, odds, and more

The championship game of The Basketball Classic will take place on Thursday night when the Fresno State Bulldogs and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take the floor. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from the HTCenter - Coastal Carolina’s home arena in Conway, South Carolina.

Here’s a look at The Basketball Classic championship game. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Basketball Classic Championship: Fresno State vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, March 31

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

Basketball Classic Final Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Fresno State -3

Total: 126.5

Moneyline: Fresno State -155, Coastal Carolina +135

Best bet: Under 126.5

Fresno State’s defense is by far the biggest strength in this matchup as they rate No. 32 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency and when you combine that with how slow they play, the under is a great bet. The Bulldogs rate No. 355 out of 358 college basketball teams in adjusted tempo, and Coastal Carolina does not like to speed things up either. It’s not a whole lot of fun in a championship game setting, but root for bricked 3-pointers and shot clock violations on Thursday night because the under is the best bet in this spot.

