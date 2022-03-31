Full list of release dates for sports card sets in April

We’re heading into April in the Year 2022 and baseball season is right around the corner. That will bring a bunch of new sports card sets to market. The 2022 MLB season begins on April 7, so the baseball card market should heat up once things get going. There are a handful of top rookies to collect, including Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Oneil Cruz. The NBA regular season also comes to a close with the playoffs getting underway. That’ll be an opportunity to get in on some superstar cards before they make a run at a title.

Below is a look at the April card set release schedule with key dates.

Sports card release calendar

Friday, April 1

2021 Clearly Donruss Football

Wednesday, April 6

2022 Panini Stars & Stripes USA Baseball

2021-22 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Basketball

2022 Topps Sterling Baseball

2022 Panini Prizm WWE

Wednesday, April 13

2022 Donruss baseball

2021-22 Panini Contenders basketball

Friday, April 15

2021 Panini Phoenix Football

2021 Panini Encased Football

2022 Donruss NASCAR Racing

Wednesday, April 20

2022 Panini Select baseball

2022 Topps Archives Signature Series Active Player Edition baseball

2021 Panini One football

2021-22 Panini Mosaic Road to FIFA World Cup soccer

2022 Donruss UFC

Wednesday, April 27

2022 Bowman baseball

2022 Panini Diamond Kings baseball

Topps Definitive Collection baseball

2021-22 Panini Revolution basketball

2021-22 Panini Mosaic Premier League soccer

21-22 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League

With baseball season getting underway in April, there are a few big releases, including Donruss baseball 2022, Bowman baseball, Diamond Kings baseball and Select. Three of those sets are Panini products, which are unlicensed. Donruss and DK both have some pretty great inserts, including the Unleashed set in Donruss and the coveted Downtown set in DK.