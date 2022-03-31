Full list of release dates for sports card sets in April

We’re heading into April in the Year 2022 and baseball season is right around the corner. That will bring a bunch of new sports card sets to market. The 2022 MLB season begins on April 7, so the baseball card market should heat up once things get going. There are a handful of top rookies to collect, including Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Oneil Cruz. The NBA regular season also comes to a close with the playoffs getting underway. That’ll be an opportunity to get in on some superstar cards before they make a run at a title.
Below is a look at the April card set release schedule with key dates.
Sports card release calendar
Friday, April 1
2021 Clearly Donruss Football
Wednesday, April 6
2022 Panini Stars & Stripes USA Baseball
2021-22 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Basketball
2022 Topps Sterling Baseball
2022 Panini Prizm WWE
Wednesday, April 13
2022 Donruss baseball
2021-22 Panini Contenders basketball
Friday, April 15
2021 Panini Phoenix Football
2021 Panini Encased Football
2022 Donruss NASCAR Racing
Wednesday, April 20
2022 Panini Select baseball
2022 Topps Archives Signature Series Active Player Edition baseball
2021 Panini One football
2021-22 Panini Mosaic Road to FIFA World Cup soccer
2022 Donruss UFC
Wednesday, April 27
2022 Bowman baseball
2022 Panini Diamond Kings baseball
Topps Definitive Collection baseball
2021-22 Panini Revolution basketball
2021-22 Panini Mosaic Premier League soccer
21-22 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League
With baseball season getting underway in April, there are a few big releases, including Donruss baseball 2022, Bowman baseball, Diamond Kings baseball and Select. Three of those sets are Panini products, which are unlicensed. Donruss and DK both have some pretty great inserts, including the Unleashed set in Donruss and the coveted Downtown set in DK.