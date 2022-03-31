When does 2022 Donruss baseball set release?

The 2022 MLB season gets underway on April 7 and we’ll have a handful of baseball cards set to release in the first month. It’s going to be another very exciting year for baseball card collectors with Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. among the top rookie cards to collect. While Panini isn’t officially licensed for baseball cards, the company still puts out a high quality product every year. One of those products — a personal favorite of mine — is Donruss baseball. Here we’ll go over the 2022 set release date and some of the new inserts you can find within boxes and packs.

2022 Donruss baseball release date

April 13

Like in all sports, Donruss has the highly sought after Rated Rookie cards. Oneil Cruz and Franco are going to be among the top RR cards to go after in 2022. The hobby packs will feature blue holo inserts as well as the Independence Day and Liberty inserts.

One of the new insert sets for Donruss 2022 is the Bomb Squad cards. These feature 10 of the top home run hitters in baseball, including reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Among the insert sets returning from last year are the popular Whammy! cards and Unleashed inserts. Both have a new distinct design in 2022 and both will be popular cards to collect throughout the season.