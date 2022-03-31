How the public is betting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament title winner heading into Final Four

As we look ahead to this weekend’s Final Four matchups in New Orleans, plenty of wagers came in on which team will win the national championship when they cut down the nets Monday, April 4th.

The Duke Blue Devils are the current favorites to win it all in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, while their opponent North Carolina Tar Heels are the biggest underdog heading into Saturday night’s contest. The Kansas Jayhawks are right behind Duke with a bit of a drop off in odds with the Villanova Wildcats.

Here is a list of the betting public’s wagers of the four teams remaining to play for the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duke (+155) — 13% of handle, 10% of bets

Kansas (+185) — 8% of handle, 8% of bets

Villanova (+450) — 5% of handle, 5% of bets

North Carolina (+500) — 4% of handle, 5% of bets

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.