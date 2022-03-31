When does 2021 Clearly Donruss Football set release?

It’s NFL Draft month and there will be a handful of football card sets being rolled out prior to the end of April. One of the more anticipated sets will be centered around the 2022 draft picks. For now, we’re still focusing on 2021 rookies. The first set being released in April is 2021 Clearly Donruss football, which features a set of all acetate cards. Below we’ll go over the set release and some info on what to find.
2021 Clearly Donruss Football release date
April 1
The Clearly Donruss set is basically a copy of the 2021 Donruss football release except all the cards are acetate. There are base and base Rated Rookies as well as autos for each of those with different variations. Here’s a list of all the base variations:
- Gold
- Mosaic Holo
- Purple
- Blue – /99
- Red – /49
- Green – /25
- Silver Holo – /10
- Gold Holo – /5
- Platinum Holo – 1/1
The inserts are also similar to the Donruss set and include My House!, Out of This World and Retro 1991 series among others. The Rookies inserts and Downtown inserts are also in the set. Here’s a list of all the players in the Downtown Clearly checklist:
1 Josh Allen
2 Dan Marino
3 Randy Moss
4 Dak Prescott
5 Saquon Barkley
6 Lamar Jackson
7 Joe Burrow
8 Baker Mayfield
9 Troy Polamalu
10 Walter Payton
11 Barry Sanders
12 Aaron Rodgers
13 Justin Jefferson
14 T.J. Watt
15 Peyton Manning
16 Derrick Henry
17 Drew Brees
18 Alvin Kamara
19 Tom Brady
20 John Elway
21 Patrick Mahomes II
22 Justin Herbert
23 Kyler Murray
24 Matthew Stafford
25 Jerry Rice
26 Russell Wilson
27 DK Metcalf
28 Trevor Lawrence
29 Zach Wilson
30 Trey Lance
31 Ja’Marr Chase
32 Jaylen Waddle
33 DeVonta Smith
34 Justin Fields
35 Mac Jones