When does 2021 Clearly Donruss Football set release?

It’s NFL Draft month and there will be a handful of football card sets being rolled out prior to the end of April. One of the more anticipated sets will be centered around the 2022 draft picks. For now, we’re still focusing on 2021 rookies. The first set being released in April is 2021 Clearly Donruss football, which features a set of all acetate cards. Below we’ll go over the set release and some info on what to find.

2021 Clearly Donruss Football release date

April 1

The Clearly Donruss set is basically a copy of the 2021 Donruss football release except all the cards are acetate. There are base and base Rated Rookies as well as autos for each of those with different variations. Here’s a list of all the base variations:

Gold

Mosaic Holo

Purple

Blue – /99

Red – /49

Green – /25

Silver Holo – /10

Gold Holo – /5

Platinum Holo – 1/1

The inserts are also similar to the Donruss set and include My House!, Out of This World and Retro 1991 series among others. The Rookies inserts and Downtown inserts are also in the set. Here’s a list of all the players in the Downtown Clearly checklist:

1 Josh Allen

2 Dan Marino

3 Randy Moss

4 Dak Prescott

5 Saquon Barkley

6 Lamar Jackson

7 Joe Burrow

8 Baker Mayfield

9 Troy Polamalu

10 Walter Payton

11 Barry Sanders

12 Aaron Rodgers

13 Justin Jefferson

14 T.J. Watt

15 Peyton Manning

16 Derrick Henry

17 Drew Brees

18 Alvin Kamara

19 Tom Brady

20 John Elway

21 Patrick Mahomes II

22 Justin Herbert

23 Kyler Murray

24 Matthew Stafford

25 Jerry Rice

26 Russell Wilson

27 DK Metcalf

28 Trevor Lawrence

29 Zach Wilson

30 Trey Lance

31 Ja’Marr Chase

32 Jaylen Waddle

33 DeVonta Smith

34 Justin Fields

35 Mac Jones