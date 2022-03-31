How to watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open via live online stream

This weekend’s PGA Tournament is the 2022 Valero Texas Open from TPC San Antonio in Texas. This tournament will lead into the Masters Tournament which is arguably the sport's biggest weekend. Before we get too far ahead though, we have the 2022 Valero Texas Open to look forward to starting on Thursday, March 31st.

Jordan Spieth is the reigning winner of the tournament as he shot an 18-under for a two-stroke victory in 2021. Spieth has +1400 odds to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win with +750 odds. They are followed by Hideki Matsuyama (+1400), Corey Conners (+1800) and Abraham Ancer (+2200) to round out the top-five golfers with the best odds to win the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

To watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Valero Texas Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

3:30 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 2 p.m. ET: General coverage

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4