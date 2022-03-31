Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Valero Texas Open

With the Masters Tournament on the horizon, the PGA Tour is in Texas this week. The 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio gets started on Thursday, March 31st with the second round coming on Friday, April 1st. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2021 with Jordan Spieth winning the event.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Friday from 4:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 Valero Texas Open from 8:30 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Friday. The marquee group for Friday will be Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners and Charley Hoffman and they will tee off on hole No. 10 at 8:14 a.m. ET. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford and Chad Ramey and the trio of Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau and Bradnt Snedeker. That first trio tees off at 8:03 a.m. ET on tee No. 10 and the second trio tees off at 8:25 a.m. ET, also on hole No. 10.