Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Valero Texas Open

With the Masters Tournament on the horizon, the PGA Tour is in Texas this week. The 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio gets started on Thursday, March 31st with the second round coming on Friday, April 1st. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2021 with Jordan Spieth winning the event.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Friday from 4:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 Valero Texas Open from 8:30 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Friday. The marquee group for Friday will be Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners and Charley Hoffman and they will tee off on hole No. 10 at 8:14 a.m. ET. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford and Chad Ramey and the trio of Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau and Bradnt Snedeker. That first trio tees off at 8:03 a.m. ET on tee No. 10 and the second trio tees off at 8:25 a.m. ET, also on hole No. 10.
2022 Valero Open, Round 2 tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Trey Mullinax
|Vince Whaley
|7:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|7:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Chesson Hadley
|J.J. Spaun
|7:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Henrik Norlander
|Lee Hodges
|7:52 AM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Watney
|Adam Schenk
|7:52 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Mito Pereira
|Aaron Rai
|8:03 AM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Hudson Swafford
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8:03 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Sung Kang
|8:14 AM
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Corey Conners
|Charley Hoffman
|8:14 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|Zach Johnson
|8:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Abraham Ancer
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Lanto Griffin
|Nate Lashley
|8:36 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|K.H. Lee
|Branden Grace
|8:36 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Charles Howell III
|Luke Donald
|8:47 AM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder
|8:47 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Jonas Blixt
|Hank Lebioda
|8:58 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Pat Perez
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:58 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Baddeley
|Camilo Villegas
|9:09 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Lower
|Richard Bland
|9:09 AM
|Tee #1
|Curtis Thompson
|Andrew Novak
|Samuel Saunders
|9:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Alex Smalley
|Guido Migliozzi
|9:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Michael Gligic
|Jake Kevorkian
|9:31 AM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Dylan Wu
|Logan McAllister
|9:31 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Dawie van der Walt
|Ludvig Aberg
|12:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Chris Kirk
|Seung-Yul Noh
|12:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Bronson Burgoon
|Brandon Hagy
|12:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Harry Higgs
|Takumi Kanaya
|12:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Matthew NeSmith
|Hayden Buckley
|12:47 PM
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Russell Knox
|Wyndham Clark
|12:47 PM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doc Redman
|Roger Sloan
|12:58 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Robert Streb
|William McGirt
|12:58 PM
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Gary Woodland
|1:09 PM
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|1:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Rory McIlroy
|Matt Kuchar
|Jason Day
|1:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Tyler Duncan
|Graeme McDowell
|1:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Palmer
|Rickie Fowler
|1:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Chez Reavie
|Henrik Stenson
|1:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Martin Trainer
|Adam Long
|1:42 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|1:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matt Wallace
|1:53 PM
|Tee #10
|John Huh
|Doug Ghim
|Shawn Stefani
|1:53 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|James Hahn
|Peter Uihlein
|2:04 PM
|Tee #10
|Lee Westwood
|Maverick McNealy
|Kelly Kraft
|2:04 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Seth Reeves
|Austin Smotherman
|2:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|David Skinns
|Min Woo Lee
|2:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Matthias Schwab
|Ben Kohles
|Robert MacIntyre
|2:26 PM
|Tee #10
|Max McGreevy
|Paul Barjon
|Ben Kern
|2:26 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Nick Hardy
|Rasmus Hojgaard