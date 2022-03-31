Start time, TV channel for Women’s Final Four matchups in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The last four women’s teams standing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will descend upon the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday for the 2022 Women’s Final Four.

The first matchup will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a showdown between the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals and the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. Louisville conquered the Wichita Region to get to this point, defeating No. 3 Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight. South Carolina dominated its way through the Greensboro Region, torching No. 10 Creighton 80-50 in the Elite Eight last weekend.

The following matchup will pit the defending champion No. 1 Stanford Cardinal against the No. 2 UConn Huskies. Stanford emerged victorious out of the Spokane Region, edging No. 2 Texas 59-50 in the Elite Eight. UConn ran through the Bridgeport Region and survived a 91-87 double-overtime thriller against No. 1 NC State to get to this point.

All times ET.

Women’s Final Four TV schedule, Friday, April 1

7:00 p.m. — No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina — ESPN

9:30 p.m. (Approx.) — No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford — ESPN