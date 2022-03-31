Odds for each Final Four team to win 2022 NCAA Tournament from preseason to now

The field of 68 has been trimmed down to four heading into this weekend’s games in New Orleans. The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats, followed by the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils going up against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, April 2nd. The two winners will take the floor on Monday, April 4th to decide this year’s national champion.

The 2022 Final Four is loaded with blue bloods, but the NCAA Tournament featured plenty of surprises, highlighted by the Kentucky Wildcats getting bounced in Round 1 as the Saint Peter’s Peacocks made history as a No. 15 seed, coming one win away from reaching the Final Four.

Here’s a list of preseason odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for each team to win the Final Four, and where they are entering the national semifinals

Duke +1500, now +155

Villanova +1500, now +450

Kansas +2000, now +185

North Carolina +3500, now +500

