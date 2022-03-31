Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 31

We have a small five-game slate in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Tyrese Maxey over 3.5 assists (-110)

The second-year point guard should shine against the Detroit Pistons tonight after having a quiet outing on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Maxey was held to seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range. However, he still found a way to dish out six assists in the two-point loss.

In tonight’s game, Maxey should be able to rack up some assists against the Pistons, who are not the strongest against fellow point guards. He has gone over 3.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games and had three other games with at least three assists.

Donovan Mitchell over 4.5 rebounds (+105)

The Jazz are struggling down the stretch, which is not great with the playoffs right around the corner. But the good news is Utah is playing a Los Angeles Lakers team that is a shell of themselves tonight and.

Donovan Mitchell will have to lead the charge for Utah and outplay Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in every category tonight. He’s done well rebounding the ball lately and facing a Lakers’ team that struggles on the board. Mitchell has gone over 4.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game against LA this season.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 threes made (+105)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s five-game slate is Kevin Durant over 2.5 made threes against the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant has played outstanding hoops for the Brooklyn Nets since returning from injury on Mar. 3. The perennial All-Star forward is averaging 31 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.0 rebounds per game (13 games).

He has made more than 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games and has made seven total threes in the last two games. The Bucks are allowing teams to shoot 35.2% from three-point range this season.

