NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 31

We only have five games on the schedule in the NBA Thursday night, with a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Milwaukee Bucks will go on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets. Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Utah Jazz. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Killian Hayes, Pistons, $4,300

The young point guard has started to make some noise for the Detroit Pistons over the last week and someone you need to get into your starting lineup. In his last five games, Hayes is averaging 28.7 fantasy points per game.

On Monday night against the Nets, the former first round pick had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals (33 fantasy points) He’s been stuffing the stat sheet, which is what you want to see in DFS. The Sixers are ranked 19th against PGs (OPRK) this season.

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks, $4,900

If you are looking for a consistent scoring option at the forward spot, look no further than De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks. Hunter has scored 10 or more point in 14-straight games. In his last five games, the former UVA standout is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebs, and 23.2 fantasy points per game.

On the season, Hunter is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 21.9 fantasy points per game. The Hawks will be facing the Cavaliers, who are without both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the front court and ranked 12th against SFs (OPRK). Since he isn’t listed over $5K, it would not be a surprise to see a lot of DFS players add Hunter into their lineup.

Brook Lopez, Nets, $3,900

The veteran center has given the Milwaukee Bucks another scoring threat since returning from injury earlier this month. In his last five games, Lopez is averaging 13 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. When it comes to DFS, the 33-year-old big man is producing 23.1 fppg over that span of time.

Brooklyn is ranked ninth against opposing centers this season, but we’ve seen other teams have issues defending Lopez, who can step out to the perimeter and knock down a three-pointer. At his salary, the veteran center is worth the look, especially if he’s playing 20-plus minutes per game.