Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nets on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will wrap-up their three-game road trip against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

In their last matchup on Feb. 26, the Nets defeated the Bucks 126-123 in Milwaukee. Kyrie Irving led both teams with a game-high 38 points (14-26 FG, 2-6 3pt), five assists, and five rebounds. The Nets are 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 243.5.

Bucks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Milwaukee +1.5

The Bucks snapped their two-game road losing streak on Tuesday night in a hard-fought two-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo paved the way for Milwaukee, scoring a game-high 40 points, to go along with 14 rebounds and six assists. The Bucks are only one-game behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference with seven games left in the regular season.

Milwaukee is 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games and 8-4 ATS in the last 12 road games. The Bucks are also 4-1 in their last five games against Brooklyn and 20-16-1 on the road this season.

As for the Nets, they got back into the win column on Tuesday with a seven-point win over the Detroit Pistons. Brooklyn needs every win they can get as they are eighth in the East and only two games behind the Cavs for the seventh seed. Brooklyn is 8-3 in their last 11 games, but 4-16 ATS in their last 20 home games. The Nets are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 5-23 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 243.5

In their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 231, 230, and 249. The total has gone under in six of the Bucks’ last nine games, while the total has gone under in six of the Nets’ last nine games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.