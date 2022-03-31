Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Hawks on Thursday

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers will go on the road for four of their next five games Thursday night when they play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

In their last matchup on Feb. 15, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers by eight points at State Farm Arena. Young led both teams with 41 points on an efficient 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range. Atlanta is six-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -6

The Cavs are 1-4 in their last five games after losing by eight points to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at home. Cleveland will now go on the road, where the Cavs have lost three straight games by 11.6 points per game. The Cavaliers will try to move up in the East without rookie Evan Mobley, who is out with an ankle injury. Cleveland is now two games behind the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls for the fifth and sixth seed.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s crew is 1-7 in their last eight road games and 0-6 against the spread in their last six games. The Cavs are 13-11 ATS as road underdogs and 5-7-1 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

The Hawks are riding a three-game win streak after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder by 18 points on Wednesday night. Atlanta is averaging 129.6 points per game in the last three games. The Hawks return home where they’ve won five out of their last six. Atlanta is 5-2 ATS in the last seven games and 17-15 ATS as home favorite this season. The Hawks are also 4-10 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back

Over/Under: Over 226.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 196, 239, 240. The total has gone over in seven of the Cavaliers’ last nine games, while the total has gone over in four of the Hawks’ last five games. With the Cavs not having Mobley and Jarrett Allen, that is a huge loss to their defense, which is a domino effect felt on the floor.

