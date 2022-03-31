 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Bulls on Thursday

We go over some of the best betting options for Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

We have a battle of two playoff-bound teams in the Windy City tonight at the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls.

Los Angeles (37-39) got a much needed shot in the arm on Tuesday with the return of Paul George and he helped lead the squad to a dramatic 121-115 victory over the Jazz. The Clippers managed to erase a 25-point deficit during the matchup, putting the clamps on Utah in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback. George dropped 34 points and six assists in his highly-anticipated return.

Chicago (44-32) is currently tied for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and managed to help its cause with a 107-94 road victory over the Wizards on Tuesday. The Bulls led for most of the contest and limited Washington to just 23.1% shooting from three. DeMar DeRozan put up 32 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Chicago enters the game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 221.

Clippers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

Chicago is 24-12 against the spread at home and that is currently the best mark in the entire NBA. The Bulls should be able to cover the two-point spread and bring the Clippers back down to earth tonight.

Over/Under: Over 221

The added presence of George should once again give L.A. a lift offensively. That, in turn, will trigger DeRozan to put up another 30+ point night and we could see a high-scoring affair at United Center this evening.

