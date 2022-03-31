Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Bulls on Thursday

We have a battle of two playoff-bound teams in the Windy City tonight at the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls.

Los Angeles (37-39) got a much needed shot in the arm on Tuesday with the return of Paul George and he helped lead the squad to a dramatic 121-115 victory over the Jazz. The Clippers managed to erase a 25-point deficit during the matchup, putting the clamps on Utah in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback. George dropped 34 points and six assists in his highly-anticipated return.

Chicago (44-32) is currently tied for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and managed to help its cause with a 107-94 road victory over the Wizards on Tuesday. The Bulls led for most of the contest and limited Washington to just 23.1% shooting from three. DeMar DeRozan put up 32 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Chicago enters the game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 221.

Clippers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

Chicago is 24-12 against the spread at home and that is currently the best mark in the entire NBA. The Bulls should be able to cover the two-point spread and bring the Clippers back down to earth tonight.

Over/Under: Over 221

The added presence of George should once again give L.A. a lift offensively. That, in turn, will trigger DeRozan to put up another 30+ point night and we could see a high-scoring affair at United Center this evening.

