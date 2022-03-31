Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Jazz on Thursday

We have a battle of two struggling teams in the Western Conference tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz.

Utah (45-31) has spiraled to a five-game losing streak and currently finds itself sitting in sixth in the West standings. The Jazz blew a 25-point lead to the Clippers on Tuesday night, ultimately falling in a 121-115 defeat. Donovan Mitchell offered 33 points and six assists in the loss and shared his frustrations with the media after the game.

Los Angeles (31-44) has dropped three straight and is currently clinging on to the final play-in tournament spot as the 10th seed in the west. With LeBron James leaving their current road trip early due to an ankle injury, the Lakers once again looked listless in a 128-110 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Malik Monk led the scoring efforts with 28 points while Russell Westbrook provided 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Utah enters the game as a 13-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 227.

Lakers vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -13

It’s been hard to trust the Jazz as of late but the principal of fading this Lakers team remains in effect for tonight. They’re winding down the clock until the end of the season and with no LeBron, expect a get-right game from Utah.

Over/Under: Over 227

Utah will blow right past L.A.’s porous defense a do the bulk of the heavy lifting offensively to trigger the over.

