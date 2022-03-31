Under the radar players to watch in the Final Four of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Plenty of basketball stars will be on display on Saturday night during the Final Four in New Orleans. The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Villanova Wildcats, followed by the Duke Blue Devils playing the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With stand-alone games that should feature a massive audience, some of the more under-the-radar players have a chance to make a name for themselves with a breakout performance. Below is a look at a few of those candidates from each team.

Brady Manek - North Carolina

Brady Manek has a chance to shine on the national stage and is getting all he wanted after spending the last four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. He took advantage of the extra year of eligibility and is having his best scoring season of his career with 15.2 points per game. Manek has been a valuable veteran presence to this roster, and he could make a name for himself with a massive audience watching especially if the Tar Heels are the team that ends the Mike Krzyzewski era.

Remy Martin - Kansas

Remy Martin fits in this category as well and is in just about the same spot as Manek. Martin spent the last four years with the Arizona State Sun Devils and is in the spotlight heading into his Final Four matchup. He missed nearly a month of the season with a knee injury but has continued to increase his minutes in March and could be a major force on Saturday night.

Caleb Daniels - Villanova

Caleb Daniels is in his second season with the Wildcats after two years with the Tulane Green Wave, and Villanova will likely need him to knock down some 3-pointers to beat Kansas. Daniels shot 2-of-12 from beyond the arc the previous two games, but he is shooting 37.7% from long range on the season, and he should get plenty of opportunities to let it fly.

Jeremy Roach - Duke

The Blue Devils have NBA talent all over the place on this year’s roster, but Jeremy Roach is not getting the love he deserves for what he means to this team. Roach has come on strong during the NCAA Tournament and is shooting 51.3% from the floor. He had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting with 5 assists against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 round and could become a major factor whether the Blue Devils move on.