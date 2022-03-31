 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 31

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, March 31 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards on March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

There are only five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader featuring Bucks-Nets and Lakers-Jazz. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 31

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Cory Joseph (back) questionable

If Joseph is unable to go, look for Killian Hayes to get additional backcourt duties alongside Cade Cunningham. The Pistons might opt to play Hayes more anyway as they’ve got nothing to gain by running the veteran Joseph in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Antetokounmpo should be good to go in what is another measuring stick game for the Bucks. Expect him to put up his usual numbers against a Brooklyn team still struggling to defend consistently.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT
Rajon Rondo (ankle) doubtful

Mobley remains out, while Rondo is likely to be listed as doubtful. Moses Brown started in place of Mobley Wednesday, so he might be the guy to pick up in fantasy/DFS contests as a value play.

Danilo Gallinari (elbow) TBD
De’Andre Hunter (knee) TBD

Gallinari didn’t suit up Wednesday, while Hunter did. We’ll see how the Hawks handle both players in a crucial game for playoff positioning.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine’s knee has been an on-and-off issue and it’s seemingly acting up again since he’s back on the injury report. The guard is probable, but look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to receive additional minutes if he gets downgraded and eventually ruled out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

LeBron James (ankle) OUT
Anthony Davis (foot) doubtful
Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) questionable

James has already been ruled out, while Davis is doubtful. Gabriel, who got decent minutes in Tuesday’s game, is questionable. Look for Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard to be solid pickups even if the Lakers are likely to be blown out in this one.

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) questionable
Hassan Whiteside (foot) OUT

Bogdanovic’s status will impact Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale, while Whitside being ruled out elevates Eric Paschall in fantasy/DFS formats.

More From DraftKings Nation