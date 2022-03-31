Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 31

There are only five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader featuring Bucks-Nets and Lakers-Jazz. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 31

Cory Joseph (back) questionable

If Joseph is unable to go, look for Killian Hayes to get additional backcourt duties alongside Cade Cunningham. The Pistons might opt to play Hayes more anyway as they’ve got nothing to gain by running the veteran Joseph in this game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Antetokounmpo should be good to go in what is another measuring stick game for the Bucks. Expect him to put up his usual numbers against a Brooklyn team still struggling to defend consistently.

Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT

Rajon Rondo (ankle) doubtful

Mobley remains out, while Rondo is likely to be listed as doubtful. Moses Brown started in place of Mobley Wednesday, so he might be the guy to pick up in fantasy/DFS contests as a value play.

Danilo Gallinari (elbow) TBD

De’Andre Hunter (knee) TBD

Gallinari didn’t suit up Wednesday, while Hunter did. We’ll see how the Hawks handle both players in a crucial game for playoff positioning.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine’s knee has been an on-and-off issue and it’s seemingly acting up again since he’s back on the injury report. The guard is probable, but look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to receive additional minutes if he gets downgraded and eventually ruled out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

LeBron James (ankle) OUT

Anthony Davis (foot) doubtful

Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) questionable

James has already been ruled out, while Davis is doubtful. Gabriel, who got decent minutes in Tuesday’s game, is questionable. Look for Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard to be solid pickups even if the Lakers are likely to be blown out in this one.

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) questionable

Hassan Whiteside (foot) OUT

Bogdanovic’s status will impact Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale, while Whitside being ruled out elevates Eric Paschall in fantasy/DFS formats.