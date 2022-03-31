Pick against the spread, over/under for Xavier-Texas A&M on Thursday

A title will be awarded on Thursday in Mad Square Garden and while both Xavier and Texas A&M were hoping their wins in March would’ve been in the NCAA Tournament, both have found a way to string four straight wins together.

Xavier Musketeers vs Texas A&M Aggies (-4.5, 137.5)

Xavier has been consistent on offense, notching at least 72 points in six straight games with guard Nate Johnson going 14-of-31 from 3-point range in this stretch and making 39.3% of his 3-point shots overall this season.

The Musketeers also get good play from their top scorers on the glass with each of their top three scorers that will be active for this game averaging at least 5.7 rebounds per game.

There should be lots of second chances for Xavier to utilize that advantage on the glass with Texas A&M ranked 337th in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to get an offensive rebound on 31.3% of their missed shots.

The Aggies have also had a tough time with the fundamentals, ranked 214th in turnover per possession and 235th in free throw shooting percentage.

With Xavier in the nation’s top 50 in fewest turnovers per possession on the road and Texas A&M 150th in the country in offensive efficiency, Xavier group with an interim coaching staff with a lot they want to prove will keep things tight and have a chance to come away from New York with a title.

The Play: Xavier +4.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.