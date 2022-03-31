Colin Kaepernick to hold throwing session during halftime of Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have an opportunity to once again show off his arm talent as he’ll take part in a throwing exhibition during halftime of Michigan’s spring game this Saturday.

Kaepernick was already in Ann Arbor, MI, this week to visit with former Niners head coach Jim Harbaugh and speak to the Wolverines team. He was named an honorary captain of Saturday’s Maize and Blue Game but now will have an extra purpose for attendance this weekend.

Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

The free agent QB has been touring different colleges and cities this spring and most notably worked out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in Seattle last week. This has once again spiked speculation on if an NFL team will add him to their roster this season.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he became internationally known for his pregame sideline protests against police brutality.