Breaking down the weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is heading down to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. To begin things, we have the Camping World Truck Series Qualfying on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET and . The race will air on FS1. On Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run the Qualifying race, which will air on FS1. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 and will be on Fox and TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

It’s looking like the weather will be taking a dip just in time for this weekend’s events, as Las Vegas will be up in the higher 70s until Friday, when rain rolls in and the high temperature drops to 62 degrees. The high will hit its lowest of the week on Saturday with 56 degrees, then jumping back to a cool 61 for Sunday’s events.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 4th

Hi 62°, Low 49°: Cooler with a brief shower, 80% chance of rain

4:30 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series Practice

5:00 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

7:00 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

9:00 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, March 5th

Hi 56°, Low 38°: Sunny and partly cloudy, 25% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Practice

2:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, March 6th

Hi 61°, Low 43°: Partly sunny, 6% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 (267 laps, 400 miles)