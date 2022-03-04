NASCAR starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek claims pole as race grid settled for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

UPDATE: John Hunter Nemechek wins the pole position for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 with a qualifying time of 30.238. The rest of the field can be found below.

The NASCAR Truck Series returns Friday, where they’ll run the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on FS1, with a live stream available on the FS1 website or the FOX Sports App.

Prior to the race, we’ll get single truck, one lap qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the race. Starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest time starts at the back of the pack, and everybody else shuffles in between.

The race had been set as the third race in the Truck Series playoffs at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September prior to 2022, so racing fans get an early treat. John Hunter Nemechek snagged the win at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 last year and has his odds at +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook for a repeat.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.