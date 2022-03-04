 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek claims pole as race grid settled for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Pye-Barker Fire &amp; Safety Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

UPDATE: John Hunter Nemechek wins the pole position for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 with a qualifying time of 30.238. The rest of the field can be found below.

The NASCAR Truck Series returns Friday, where they’ll run the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on FS1, with a live stream available on the FS1 website or the FOX Sports App.

Prior to the race, we’ll get single truck, one lap qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the race. Starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest time starts at the back of the pack, and everybody else shuffles in between.

The race had been set as the third race in the Truck Series playoffs at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September prior to 2022, so racing fans get an early treat. John Hunter Nemechek snagged the win at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 last year and has his odds at +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook for a repeat.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 qualifying results

Pos Driver Car # Time
1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 30.238
2 Kyle Busch 51 30.337
3 Chandler Smith 18 30.371
4 Ben Rhodes 99 30.446
5 Ryan Preece 17 30.446
6 Zane Smith 38 30.511
7 Matt Crafton 88 30.573
8 Tanner Gray 15 30.602
9 Christian Eckes 98 30.608
10 Ty Majeski 66 30.618
11 Grant Enfinger 23 30.643
12 Carson Hocevar 42 30.657
13 Derek Kraus 19 30.683
14 Tyler Ankrum 16 30.693
15 Matt DiBenedetto 25 30.707
16 Kris Wright 44 30.723
17 Stewart Friesen 52 30.724
18 Austin Wayne Self 22 30.744
19 Chase Purdy 61 30.753
20 Hailie Deegan 1 30.776
21 Tate Fogleman 30 30.843
22 Colby Howard 91 30.863
23 Todd Bodine 62 30.884
24 Jack Wood 24 30.902
25 Kaz Grala 2 30.911
26 Lawless Alan 45 30.993
27 Matt Mills 20 31.027
28 Timmy Hill 56 31.134
29 Dean Thompson 40 31.152
30 Blaine Perkins 9 31.172
31 Thad Moffitt 43 31.541
32 Bret Holmes 32 31.644
33 Brennan Poole 46 31.767
34 Jordan Anderson 3 32.011
35 Spencer Boyd 12 32.096
36 Matt Jaskol 47 32.1
37 Loris Hezemans 33 32.439

