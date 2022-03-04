2022 SoCon Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is getting closer, but before we get into full-fledged college basketball chaos, we will have conference tournaments across the country. The 2022 Southern Conference Tournament will take place from March 4th to 7th from Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The tournament will air mainly on ESPN+ but the semifinals will air on ESPNU and the championships will be on ESPN.

In 2021, UNC Greensboro was not only the regular-season champions, but they also won the conference tournament 69-61 over Mercer. This was their first tournament win since 2018. In fact, a different team has won each of the last four conference tournaments. This year, Chatanooga and Furman appear to be the schools to beat in the tournament, but anything can happen in March.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Southern Conference Tournament.

When is the SoCon Tournament?

The SoCon tournament is currently scheduled for March 4-7. The tournament final is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7th.

Where is the SoCon Tournament?

The 2022 SoCon Tournament will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina from March 4th to 7th with the championship scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7th.

How can I watch the SoCon Tournament?

The entire SoCon Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 7th on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win SOCon Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Furman +140

Chattanooga +200

Wofford +500

UNC Greensboro +1500

Samford +2000

VMI +2000

ETSU +4000

Mercer +5000

Western Carolina +10000

The Citadel +10000

