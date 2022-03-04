2022 WCC Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The West Coast Conference has been dominated by the Gonzaga Bulldogs, which will look to close out with a championship in their conference tournament. The event will take place March 3-8.

The Bulldogs knocked off the BYU Cougars in the WCC Tournament final last season, so they will enter as the defending champs. Gonzaga advanced to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament but fell short against the Baylor Bears.

Gonzaga will enter as the No. 1 seed in their conference tournament despite coming off a 10-point loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the regular season finale that kept the Bulldogs from being undefeated in WCC play. Saint Mary’s should be their biggest challenger as the only other ranked team in the conference and will come into the tournament on a four-game winning streak.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 WCC Conference Tournament.

When is the WCC Tournament?

The WCC tournament is currently scheduled for March 3-8. The tournament final is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the WCC Tournament?

The entire West Coast Conference Tournament will be played in Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How can I watch the WCC Tournament?

The entire WCC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 8 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds to win WCC tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

Gonzaga -380

Saint Mary’s +425

Santa Clara +500

San Francisco +2500

BYU +3000

Portland +30000

LMU +30000

San Diego +50000

Pepperdine +50000

Pacific +50000



