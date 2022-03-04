How to watch the 2022 Southern Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Southern Conference Tournament is set to take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC, from March 4-7.

Chattanooga enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UNC Greensboro won last year’s SoCon Tournament, defeating Mercer 69-61 in the championship game.

The first round and quarterfinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPNU and the championship game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 SoCon Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Friday, March 4

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 ETSU, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Western Carolina vs. No. 7 Mercer, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Chattanooga, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 VMI vs. No. 4 Wofford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Furman, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 UNC-Greensboro vs. No. 3 Samford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win SOCon Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

Furman +140

Chattanooga +200

Wofford +500

UNC Greensboro +1500

Samford +2000

VMI +2000

ETSU +4000

Mercer +5000

Western Carolina +10000

The Citadel +10000

