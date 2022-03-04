How to watch the 2022 WCC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 West Coast Conference Tournament is set to take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 3-8.

Gonzaga enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga won last year’s WCC Tournament, defeating BYU 88-78 in the championship game.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be streamed on the WCC Network via Stadium and both the quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2. The championship game will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 WCC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Pacific vs. No. 8 seed LMU

Game 2: No. 10 seed Pepperdine vs. No. 7 seed San Diego

Friday, March 4

Game 3: No. 8 seed LMU vs. No. 5 seed BYU, 9:00 p.m., WCC Network

Game 4: No. 7 seed San Diego No. 6 seed Portland, 11:00 p.m., WCC Network

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 seed San Francisco, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, March 7

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win WCC tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

Gonzaga -380

Saint Mary’s +425

Santa Clara +500

San Francisco +2500

BYU +3000

Portland +30000

LMU +30000

San Diego +50000

Pacific +50000

Pepperdine +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.