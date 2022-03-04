How to watch the 2022 WCC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 West Coast Conference Tournament is set to take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 3-8.
Gonzaga enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga won last year’s WCC Tournament, defeating BYU 88-78 in the championship game.
The first two rounds of the tournament will be streamed on the WCC Network via Stadium and both the quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2. The championship game will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.
2022 WCC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Thursday, March 3
Game 1: No. 9 seed Pacific vs. No. 8 seed LMU
Game 2: No. 10 seed Pepperdine vs. No. 7 seed San Diego
Friday, March 4
Game 3: No. 8 seed LMU vs. No. 5 seed BYU, 9:00 p.m., WCC Network
Game 4: No. 7 seed San Diego No. 6 seed Portland, 11:00 p.m., WCC Network
Saturday, March 5
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 seed San Francisco, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, March 7
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, March 8 Final
Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Odds to win WCC tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook
Gonzaga -380
Saint Mary’s +425
Santa Clara +500
San Francisco +2500
BYU +3000
Portland +30000
LMU +30000
San Diego +50000
Pacific +50000
Pepperdine +50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.