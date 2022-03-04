2022 MAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 MAC Tournament will take place March 10-12 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio to see which team will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament.

There is a clear separation after the top five teams with a significant drop off for the final three teams that qualified to the conference tournament. The Ohio Bobcats ran through this tournament as the fifth seed in last season’s event, and they advanced to the NCAA Tournament where they knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round.

2022 MAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 1 Toledo, 11:00 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Akron, 30 min after Game 1, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 7 Miami (OH) vs. No. 2 Kent State, 30 min after Game 2, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Ball State vs. No. 3 Ohio, 30 min after Game 3, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Who are the favorites?

This tournament should be highly competitive especially with the top five teams grouped so close together in the conference standings. The teams at the top include Toledo, Kent State, Ohio, Buffalo and Akron, and it would not be a shock if any of them come away with a victory and find themselves in the NCAA Tournament.

Outside of the top five, everybody else has a below .500 record overall and in conference play, and it’s highly unlikely any of them will make another run considering how good the top of the MAC performed this season.