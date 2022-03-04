Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 West Coast Conference basketball tournament

The West Coast Conference has wrapped up regular season play, meaning the conference tournament is now the last thing standing between the WCC and March Madness. These conferences typically don’t produce powerhouse programs, but occasionally a team does rise like Gonzaga to become a national name.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite: Gonzaga (-380)

Since 2009, this tournament has come down to the Zags and Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga is going for a third straight WCC tournament championship and has the best team on paper in the field. Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme will be unmatched on the floor and the only thing that can prevent this team from going all the way again will be a lights-out shooting performance from an opponent.

The Cougars have routinely made noise in this tournament, appearing in four finals from 2014 on. BYU has also gotten the better of Gonzaga on a few occasions, which is a prerequisite to having a chance in this bracket. If Alex Barcello gets hot, watch out for BYU in this tournament.

Dark Horse: Portland (+30000)

Portland is sitting in the middle of the conference right now, but had won six straight coming into Saturday’s game and is playing great ball. Guards Tyler Robertson and Chris Austin can be a threat on any night, and this conference doesn’t have many contenders outside of Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. A few big games here and there could see the Pilots in the final.

