Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 22 Murray State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The team that will be atop plenty of Cinderella lists in the 2022 NCAA Tournament makes their postseason debut as the No. 22 Murray State Racers take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinal in Evansville, Indiana.

SMS (14-17, 8-9 OVC) knocked off Tennessee State to advance to the final four of the league tournament. In their last four games, the Redhawks have won three and lost to Murray State 70-68 in the regular season finale at home. One of the pacier teams in America, they average over 72 possessions per outing, good for 13th in Division I.

Murray State (28-2, 18-0 OVC) will be the favorite team of every college in America that’s on the bubble, because if they don’t win their next two games they are stealing an NCAA at-large bid. The Racers are No. 26 in KenPom, have only lost to No. 5 Auburn and East Tennessee State this season, and can defend with anyone in the country.

How to watch TEAM vs. Murray

When: Friday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

The Pick

TBA

