Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour teed off the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday morning and we saw an early move atop the leaderboard. Billy Horschel opened his round with three birdies to take a one-shot lead on first round leader Rory McIlroy.

The second round will feature tee times until 1:19 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The cut is +1 as of 9:50 a.m. on Friday morning. 80 players sit on the right side of the cut line, with 16 tied for 65th place at +1.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Notable names on the wrong side of the cut on Friday morning include Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, and Luke List (all +2), Sepp Straka (+4), Tom Hoge (+5), and Kevin Na (+10).