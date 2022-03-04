We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The leaderboard at the top is pretty crowded. Viktor Hovland has the lead at 9-under, two strokes clear of three golfers. Tyrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are both at 7-under and have won this event recently. The other one in that trio at 7-under is Taylor Gooch, who shot a 68 on Day 2.
The cut line was set at +3 after the second round and a few notable names missed out. Justin Rose, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman and Patrick Reed are among those who didn’t make the cut in 2022.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch full coverage on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel, and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the iconic Orlando layout.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Golfer
|Golfer
|1:40 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:30 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Rory McIlroy
|1:20 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|1:10 PM
|Martin Laird
|Paul Casey
|1:00 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Patton Kizzire
|12:50 PM
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Young
|12:40 PM
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Buckley
|12:25 PM
|Aaron Wise
|David Lipsky
|12:15 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Gary Woodland
|12:05 PM
|Russell Henley
|Lanto Griffin
|11:55 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Ian Poulter
|11:45 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:35 AM
|Max Homa
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:25 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Troy Merritt
|11:15 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Adam Schenk
|11:00 AM
|Danny Willett
|Davis Thompson
|10:50 AM
|Alex Smalley
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:40 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Lucas Herbert
|10:30 AM
|Graeme McDowell
|Adam Scott
|10:20 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Matthew Wolff
|10:10 AM
|Corey Conners
|Matt Jones
|10:00 AM
|Cameron Champ
|Brendon Todd
|9:50 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:35 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Sungjae Im
|9:25 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Chris Kirk
|9:15 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Rory Sabbatini
|9:05 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Dylan Frittelli
|8:55 AM
|Nick Watney
|Keegan Bradley
|8:45 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|K.H. Lee
|8:35 AM
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Pat Perez
|8:25 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Taylor Moore
|8:10 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Padraig Harrington
|8:00 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Vince Whaley
|7:50 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Danny Lee
|7:40 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Jason Kokrak
|7:30 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|John Pak
|7:20 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Thomas Pieters
|7:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Zach Johnson
|7:00 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Long