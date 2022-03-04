 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Will Zalatoris of The United States plays his tee shot on the par 4, 18th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The leaderboard at the top is pretty crowded. Viktor Hovland has the lead at 9-under, two strokes clear of three golfers. Tyrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are both at 7-under and have won this event recently. The other one in that trio at 7-under is Taylor Gooch, who shot a 68 on Day 2.

The cut line was set at +3 after the second round and a few notable names missed out. Justin Rose, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman and Patrick Reed are among those who didn’t make the cut in 2022.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch full coverage on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel, and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the iconic Orlando layout.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Golfer Golfer
1:40 PM Viktor Hovland Tyrrell Hatton
1:30 PM Talor Gooch Rory McIlroy
1:20 PM Billy Horschel Beau Hossler
1:10 PM Martin Laird Paul Casey
1:00 PM Charles Howell III Patton Kizzire
12:50 PM Sam Burns Cameron Young
12:40 PM J.J. Spaun Hayden Buckley
12:25 PM Aaron Wise David Lipsky
12:15 PM Jon Rahm Gary Woodland
12:05 PM Russell Henley Lanto Griffin
11:55 AM Marc Leishman Ian Poulter
11:45 AM Brendan Steele Taylor Pendrith
11:35 AM Max Homa Scottie Scheffler
11:25 AM Rickie Fowler Troy Merritt
11:15 AM Stephan Jaeger Adam Schenk
11:00 AM Danny Willett Davis Thompson
10:50 AM Alex Smalley Matt Fitzpatrick
10:40 AM Lee Westwood Lucas Herbert
10:30 AM Graeme McDowell Adam Scott
10:20 AM Sam Ryder Matthew Wolff
10:10 AM Corey Conners Matt Jones
10:00 AM Cameron Champ Brendon Todd
9:50 AM Sergio Garcia Hideki Matsuyama
9:35 AM Si Woo Kim Sungjae Im
9:25 AM Will Zalatoris Chris Kirk
9:15 AM Anirban Lahiri Rory Sabbatini
9:05 AM Lucas Glover Dylan Frittelli
8:55 AM Nick Watney Keegan Bradley
8:45 AM Keith Mitchell K.H. Lee
8:35 AM Sebastián Muñoz Pat Perez
8:25 AM Greyson Sigg Taylor Moore
8:10 AM Patrick Rodgers Padraig Harrington
8:00 AM Tommy Fleetwood Vince Whaley
7:50 AM Maverick McNealy Danny Lee
7:40 AM Tom Hoge Jason Kokrak
7:30 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout John Pak
7:20 AM Denny McCarthy Thomas Pieters
7:10 AM Chez Reavie Zach Johnson
7:00 AM Nick Taylor Adam Long

More From DraftKings Nation