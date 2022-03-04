We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The leaderboard at the top is pretty crowded. Viktor Hovland has the lead at 9-under, two strokes clear of three golfers. Tyrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are both at 7-under and have won this event recently. The other one in that trio at 7-under is Taylor Gooch, who shot a 68 on Day 2.

The cut line was set at +3 after the second round and a few notable names missed out. Justin Rose, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman and Patrick Reed are among those who didn’t make the cut in 2022.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch full coverage on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel, and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the iconic Orlando layout.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.