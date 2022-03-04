 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza are set to face off in the ring on Friday in a junior welterweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By TeddyRicketson
Jose Ramirez (L) and Jose Pedraza (R) posed with the Ukraine flag during their press conference prior to their super lightweight fight at Double Tree Fresno on March 02, 2022 in Fresno, California. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

This week, we have some Friday night boxing action courtesy of DAZN. The PPV will take place from the Smart Center in Fresno California on Friday, March 4th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening features a bout between Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza in a junior welterweight fight. The ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, but that can always change depending on the times of the fights preceding it. The event will be aired on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports internationally.

Ramirez enters with a 26-1 professional fighting career with 17 knockouts. It has been nearly a year since he has competed in a boxing ring. He is coming off the lone loss of his career that came by the hands of Josh Taylor and was a unanimous decision. Pedraza enters with a 29-3 record with 14 knockouts. He is on a three-match win streak with his most recent being an RTD victory over Julian Rodriguez in the eighth round.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the odds for this fight. Ramirez is the favorite with -600 odds which makes Pedraza the underdog with +425 odds.

Full Card for Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

  • Main event: Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Carlos Balderas vs. Aelio Mesquita, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Johnny Bernal, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Brandon Hughes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

