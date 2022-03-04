Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

This week, we have some Friday night boxing action courtesy of DAZN. The PPV will take place from the Smart Center in Fresno California on Friday, March 4th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening features a bout between Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza in a junior welterweight fight. The ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, but that can always change depending on the times of the fights preceding it. The event will be aired on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports internationally.

Ramirez enters with a 26-1 professional fighting career with 17 knockouts. It has been nearly a year since he has competed in a boxing ring. He is coming off the lone loss of his career that came by the hands of Josh Taylor and was a unanimous decision. Pedraza enters with a 29-3 record with 14 knockouts. He is on a three-match win streak with his most recent being an RTD victory over Julian Rodriguez in the eighth round.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the odds for this fight. Ramirez is the favorite with -600 odds which makes Pedraza the underdog with +425 odds.

Full Card for Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza