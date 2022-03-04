RB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the running backs on display.
First, the running backs will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wingspan. After that, the quarterbacks will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of running back drills.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
2022 NFL Combine data: Running backs
|Name
|College
|Height
|Lbs
|Hand
|Arm
|Bench Press
|Fastest 40
|Name
|College
|Height
|Lbs
|Hand
|Arm
|Bench Press
|Fastest 40
|Tyler Allgeier
|BYU
|Tyler Badie
|Missouri
|Greg Bell
|San Diego State
|Max Borghi
|Washington State
|Kennedy Brooks
|Oklahoma
|Leddie Brown
|West Virginia
|Tykevious Chandler
|North Carolina
|Snoop Conner
|Mississippi
|James Cook
|Georgia
|Jashaun Corbin
|Florida State
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|LSU
|Jerrion Ealy
|Mississippi
|Trestan Ebner
|Baylor
|Jerome Ford
|Cincinnati
|Tyler Goodson
|Iowa
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Hassan Haskins
|Michigan
|Keaontay Ingram
|USC
|Zonovan Knight
|N.C. State
|Sincere McCormick
|Texas-San Antonio
|Isiah Pacheco
|Rutgers
|Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|D'vonte Price
|Florida International
|Ronnie Rivers
|Fresno State
|Brian Robinson
|Alabama
|Abram Smith
|Baylor
|Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|Pierre Strong
|South Dakota State
|CJ Verdell
|Oregon
|Kenneth Walker
|Michigan State
|Jaylen Warren
|Oklahoma State
|Rachaad White
|Arizona State
|Zamir White
|Georgia
|ZaQuandre White
|South Carolina
|Kyren Williams
|Notre Dame