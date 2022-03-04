 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

RB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each running back at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By BenHall1
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safey Tariq Carpenter (2) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.&nbsp; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the running backs on display.

First, the running backs will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wingspan. After that, the quarterbacks will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of running back drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Running backs

Name College Height Lbs Hand Arm Bench Press Fastest 40
Name College Height Lbs Hand Arm Bench Press Fastest 40
Tyler Allgeier BYU
Tyler Badie Missouri
Greg Bell San Diego State
Max Borghi Washington State
Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma
Leddie Brown West Virginia
Tykevious Chandler North Carolina
Snoop Conner Mississippi
James Cook Georgia
Jashaun Corbin Florida State
Tyrion Davis-Price LSU
Jerrion Ealy Mississippi
Trestan Ebner Baylor
Jerome Ford Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson Iowa
Breece Hall Iowa State
Hassan Haskins Michigan
Keaontay Ingram USC
Zonovan Knight N.C. State
Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio
Isiah Pacheco Rutgers
Dameon Pierce Florida
D'vonte Price Florida International
Ronnie Rivers Fresno State
Brian Robinson Alabama
Abram Smith Baylor
Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M
Pierre Strong South Dakota State
CJ Verdell Oregon
Kenneth Walker Michigan State
Jaylen Warren Oklahoma State
Rachaad White Arizona State
Zamir White Georgia
ZaQuandre White South Carolina
Kyren Williams Notre Dame

More From DraftKings Nation