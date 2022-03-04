 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each offensive linemen at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By DKNation Staff
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the offensive lineman on display.

First, the offensive lineman will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the offensive linemen will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of blocking drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Offensive line

Name College Height Lbs Hand Arm Bench Press Fastest 40 Wingspan
Name College Height Lbs Hand Arm Bench Press Fastest 40 Wingspan
Charles Cross Mississippi State
Myron Cunningham Arkansas
Austin Deculus LSU
Kellen Diesch Arizona State
Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State
Obinna Eze TCU
Daniel Faalele Minnesota
Braxton Jones Southern Utah State
Vederian Lowe Illinois
Abraham Lucas Washington State
Max Mitchell Louisiana
Thayer Munford Ohio State
Evan Neal Alabama
Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
Nicholas Petit-Frere Ohio State
Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan
Dare Rosenthal Kentucky
Andrew Rupcich Culver-Stockton College
Tyler Smith Tulsa
Andrew Stueber Michigan
Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech
Matt Waletzko North Dakota
Rasheed Walker Penn State
Nick Zakelj Fordham

