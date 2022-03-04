OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the offensive lineman on display.
First, the offensive lineman will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the offensive linemen will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of blocking drills.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
2022 NFL Combine data: Offensive line
|Name
|College
|Height
|Lbs
|Hand
|Arm
|Bench Press
|Fastest 40
|Wingspan
|Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|Myron Cunningham
|Arkansas
|Austin Deculus
|LSU
|Kellen Diesch
|Arizona State
|Ikem Ekwonu
|N.C. State
|Obinna Eze
|TCU
|Daniel Faalele
|Minnesota
|Braxton Jones
|Southern Utah State
|Vederian Lowe
|Illinois
|Abraham Lucas
|Washington State
|Max Mitchell
|Louisiana
|Thayer Munford
|Ohio State
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Ohio State
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|Dare Rosenthal
|Kentucky
|Andrew Rupcich
|Culver-Stockton College
|Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|Andrew Stueber
|Michigan
|Luke Tenuta
|Virginia Tech
|Matt Waletzko
|North Dakota
|Rasheed Walker
|Penn State
|Nick Zakelj
|Fordham