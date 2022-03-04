Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. This is the spot where scouts and coaches get to talk face to face with prospects. These recent college players also have to go through a thorough medical check and test themselves against other college players in drills. In some ways it’s like a track meet and in others, it very much isn’t.
Height, weight, hand size, arm length, you name it, it’s measured. We’ve already seen hand-size as a major talking point for quarterbacks this week, as Pitt star Kenny Pickett’s hands measured at 8.5 inches, which is smaller than all the starting NFL QBs. We’ve seen Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton blaze the fastest 40-time so far, which may have raised his draft stock. Below, you’ll see all those measurements and we’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
NFL Combine data: Overall
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|EJ Perry
|QB
|Brown
|6015
|211
|0900
|3200
|7548
|4.60
|--
|34.5
|1003
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|6033
|211
|1000
|3268
|7900
|4.49
|--
|36
|1007
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Iowa State
|6005
|212
|0928
|2900
|7018
|4.76
|--
|27
|--
|Skylar Thompson
|QB
|Kansas State
|6017
|217
|0858
|3100
|7458
|4.86
|--
|31
|0904
|Dustin Crum
|QB
|Kent State
|6010
|210
|0938
|3168
|7738
|4.75
|--
|--
|--
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|6004
|219
|0948
|3168
|7738
|--
|--
|--
|--
|D'Eriq King
|QB
|Miami
|5086
|196
|0928
|2878
|7118
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|6015
|212
|0958
|3068
|7448
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|6033
|226
|0918
|3200
|7600
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|6005
|218
|0918
|3068
|7548
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Notre Dame
|6032
|218
|0948
|3118
|7478
|4.90
|--
|33
|0907
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pitt
|6032
|217
|0848
|3078
|7368
|4.67
|--
|33.5
|1001
|Cole Kelley
|QB
|SE Louisiana
|6073
|249
|0978
|3368
|8128
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|Western Kentucky
|6004
|215
|0968
|3138
|7468
|4.78
|--
|30
|0901
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|6006
|208
|0928
|3058
|7568
|--
|--
|25.5
|0903
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Alabama
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|Trestan Ebner
|RB
|Baylor
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|BYU
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|D'vonte Price
|RB
|Florida International
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|Ronnie Rivers
|RB
|Fresno State
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|Ty Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Mississippi
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Mississippi
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|North Carolina
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|North Carolina State
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Kennedy Brooks
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|CJ Verdell
|RB
|Oregon
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Rutgers
|Greg Bell
|RB
|San Diego State
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|South Carolina
|ZaQuandre White
|RB
|South Carolina
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|South Dakota State
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|USC
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|UTSA
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington State
|Leddie Brown
|RB
|West Virginia
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|Michigan State
|5111
|233
|0948
|3178
|7628
|4.72
|--
|--
|--
|32.5
|--
|Jeremiah Hall
|FB
|Oklahoma
|6014
|239
|1048
|3158
|7658
|4.96
|19
|7.43
|4.62
|29
|0903
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|5105
|193
|0968
|2938
|7218
|4.66
|--
|32
|0908
|John Metchie
|WR
|Alabama
|5112
|187
|0928
|3058
|7338
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|6014
|179
|0928
|3218
|7578
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|6020
|225
|0978
|3348
|7918
|4.55
|--
|7.28
|33
|1002
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Baylor
|6023
|181
|0828
|3328
|7928
|4.28
|--
|36.5
|1010
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|5117
|196
|0948
|2900
|7038
|4.43
|--
|4.21
|34.5
|1004
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|6031
|211
|0900
|3300
|7848
|4.33
|--
|7.13
|4.28
|40.5
|1009
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|6035
|205
|0958
|3218
|7778
|--
|11
|--
|--
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|6032
|195
|0868
|3238
|7738
|4.47
|--
|33
|1005
|Ty Fryfogle
|WR
|Indiana
|6011
|204
|0968
|3068
|7458
|4.53
|--
|39
|1007
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|5080
|178
|0900
|2758
|6758
|4.44
|--
|34.5
|0910
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|5076
|170
|0928
|3000
|7300
|4.32
|--
|4.07
|39
|1103
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Miami
|6005
|177
|0968
|3200
|7648
|4.57
|--
|33.5
|0910
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|5112
|186
|0918
|3028
|7300
|4.50
|--
|7.03
|4.28
|38
|1008
|Dontario Drummond
|WR
|Mississippi
|6007
|215
|0928
|3148
|7638
|4.65
|--
|34
|1002
|Braylon Sanders
|WR
|Mississippi
|6001
|194
|1000
|3148
|7468
|4.48
|--
|34.5
|1001
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|6031
|195
|0948
|3228
|7778
|4.59
|--
|4.36
|31
|0911
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|6017
|201
|1000
|3228
|7738
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Dai'Jean Dixon
|WR
|Nicholls State
|6025
|205
|0948
|3238
|7838
|4.62
|--
|7.28
|4.42
|34
|1005
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|6041
|208
|1018
|3248
|7758
|4.36
|--
|38.5
|1104
|Isaiah Weston
|WR
|Northern Iowa
|6034
|214
|0948
|3248
|7868
|4.42
|20
|40
|1103
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|Notre Dame
|6023
|200
|0900
|3278
|7928
|4.43
|--
|6.71
|4.15
|39
|1100
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|6003
|187
|0948
|3118
|7318
|4.39
|--
|32
|1004
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|5116
|183
|0978
|3200
|7648
|4.38
|--
|4.36
|36
|1003
|Mike Woods
|WR
|Oklahoma
|6011
|204
|0958
|3300
|7838
|4.55
|--
|34.5
|1005
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|Oregon
|5117
|197
|0968
|3048
|7418
|4.60
|--
|7.21
|4.54
|32
|1001
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|6050
|210
|0978
|3418
|8100
|4.65
|--
|33
|1101
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|5105
|178
|0948
|3068
|7400
|4.43
|--
|7.28
|36
|1001
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|6007
|212
|0928
|3178
|7658
|4.65
|--
|7.14
|4.57
|33
|0910
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers
|5110
|189
|0900
|3128
|7648
|4.34
|--
|6.98
|38
|1001
|Danny Gray
|WR
|SMU
|5117
|186
|0958
|3178
|7678
|4.33
|--
|34
|1006
|Reggie Roberson Jr.
|WR
|SMU
|5110
|192
|0948
|3258
|7828
|--
|--
|29
|0906
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|6011
|194
|1000
|3228
|7638
|4.49
|--
|36
|1003
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Tennessee
|5116
|204
|0968
|3078
|7348
|4.31
|--
|33
|1001
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|6017
|209
|0938
|3348
|7828
|--
|--
|4.38
|36.5
|1006
|Josh Johnson
|WR
|Tulsa
|5104
|183
|0858
|3178
|7378
|--
|14
|--
|--
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|UCLA
|5112
|189
|0858
|2958
|7100
|4.58
|--
|33.5
|1004
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|6037
|219
|0938
|3300
|7768
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Tre Turner
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|6013
|184
|0848
|3068
|7428
|4.51
|--
|4.53
|27
|0905
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|5095
|195
|1028
|3100
|7358
|4.41
|--
|7.13
|4.32
|34.5
|1005
|Curtis Hodges
|TE
|Arizona State
|6076
|257
|0958
|3448
|8328
|4.85
|--
|7.14
|4.28
|34.5
|0909
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|6044
|245
|1000
|3178
|7818
|--
|--
|--
|4.57
|36
|--
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|6035
|246
|1018
|3248
|7858
|--
|18
|--
|--
|33
|0909
|Peyton Hendershot
|TE
|Indiana
|6041
|250
|0900
|3258
|8018
|4.80
|--
|--
|4.25
|32.5
|0909
|Chase Allen
|TE
|Iowa State
|6060
|251
|0958
|3418
|8248
|--
|--
|7.03
|4.43
|33.5
|0909
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Iowa State
|6064
|252
|1000
|3448
|8118
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Maryland
|6024
|238
|0968
|3268
|7818
|4.52
|--
|--
|--
|35.5
|--
|Austin Allen
|TE
|Nebraska
|6075
|253
|0948
|3358
|8078
|4.83
|--
|7.00
|4.26
|34
|1001
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|6064
|249
|0968
|3300
|7828
|4.76
|17
|7.06
|4.41
|27
|1000
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|6054
|252
|1018
|3258
|7918
|--
|19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|Oregon State
|6056
|256
|0928
|3348
|7900
|--
|22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|San Diego State
|6047
|253
|1018
|3248
|7658
|4.63
|22
|7.05
|4.47
|34.5
|1005
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|SMU
|6037
|241
|1000
|3328
|7978
|4.62
|20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|6037
|255
|0968
|3318
|8100
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|6040
|243
|0978
|3338
|8068
|4.70
|16
|7.05
|4.37
|34
|1002
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|6071
|253
|0948
|3448
|8200
|4.61
|24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|6040
|249
|0968
|3278
|7768
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|6050
|247
|0948
|3268
|7948
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Wisconsin
|6047
|250
|0948
|3258
|7728
|4.81
|15
|7.03
|4.48
|31.5
|0910
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|Kellen Diesch
|OT
|Arizona State
|Myron Cunningham
|OT
|Arkansas
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Central Michigan
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|Andrew Rupcich
|OT
|Culver-Stockton
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Illinois
|Darian Kinnard
|OT
|Kentucky
|Dare Rosenthal
|OT
|Kentucky
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana
|Austin Deculus
|OT
|LSU
|Andrew Stueber
|OT
|Michigan
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|North Carolina State
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|North Dakota
|Cordell Volson
|OT
|North Dakota State
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Ohio State
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Penn State
|Zachary Thomas
|OT
|San Diego State
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Southern Utah
|Obinna Eze
|OT
|TCU
|Chris Paul
|OT
|Tulsa
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|Tulsa
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|UCLA
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|UTSA
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|Logan Bruss
|OT
|Wisconsin
|Dohnovan West
|IOL
|Arizona State
|Zion Johnson
|IOL
|Boston College
|Alec Lindstrom
|IOL
|Boston College
|Cole Strange
|IOL
|Chattanooga
|Nick Zakelj
|IOL
|Fordham
|Jamaree Salyer
|IOL
|Georgia
|Justin Shaffer
|IOL
|Georgia
|Tyler Linderbaum
|IOL
|Iowa
|Luke Fortner
|IOL
|Kentucky
|Chasen Hines
|IOL
|LSU
|Ed Ingram
|IOL
|LSU
|Dylan Parham
|IOL
|Memphis
|Blaise Andries
|IOL
|Minnesota
|Ben Brown
|IOL
|Mississippi
|Cameron Jurgens
|IOL
|Nebraska
|Joshua Ezeudu
|IOL
|North Carolina
|Marcus McKethan
|IOL
|North Carolina
|Marquis Hayes
|IOL
|Oklahoma
|Tyrese Robinson
|IOL
|Oklahoma
|William Dunkle
|IOL
|San Diego State
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|IOL
|Southern
|Cade Mays
|IOL
|Tennessee
|Kenyon Green
|IOL
|Texas A&M
|Dawson Deaton
|IOL
|Texas Tech
|Lecitus Smith
|IOL
|Virginia Tech
|Zach Tom
|IOL
|Wake Forest
|Luke Wattenberg
|IOL
|Washington
|Phidarian Mathis
|IDL
|Alabama
|LaBryan Ray
|IDL
|Alabama
|Jordan Jackson
|IDL
|Air Force
|DJ Davidson
|IDL
|Arizona State
|John Ridgeway
|IDL
|Arkansas
|Zachary Carter
|IDL
|Florida
|Jordan Davis
|IDL
|Georgia
|Devonte Wyatt
|IDL
|Georgia
|Logan Hall
|IDL
|Houston
|Noah Elliss
|IDL
|Idaho
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|IDL
|Iowa State
|Marquan McCall
|IDL
|Kentucky
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|IDL
|LSU
|Jonathan Ford
|IDL
|Miami
|Christopher Hinton
|IDL
|Michigan
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|IDL
|Notre Dame
|Haskell Garrett
|IDL
|Ohio State
|Perrion Winfrey
|IDL
|Oklahoma
|Thomas Booker
|IDL
|Stanford
|Matthew Butler
|IDL
|Tennessee
|DeMarvin Leal
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|Jayden Peevy
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|Kalia Davis
|IDL
|UCF
|Otito Ogbonnia
|IDL
|UCLA
|Travis Jones
|IDL
|UConn
|Christopher Allen
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Tre Williams
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|Jeffrey Gunter
|EDGE
|Coastal Carolina
|Jeremiah Moon
|EDGE
|Florida
|Jermaine Johnson II
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Travon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|Dominique Robinson
|EDGE
|Miami (OH)
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|Esezi Otomewo
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|Sam Williams
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|Tyreke Smith
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Jesse Luketa
|EDGE
|Penn State
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|Cameron Thomas
|EDGE
|San Diego State
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|Micheal Clemons
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|Tyree Johnson
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|Alex Wright
|EDGE
|UAB
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|Amare Barno
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|DeAngelo Malone
|EDGE
|Western Kentucky
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Arizona State
|Zakoby McClain
|LB
|Auburn
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Baylor
|Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|LB
|Boston College
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Clemson
|Nate Landman
|LB
|Colorado
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|Illinois
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Indiana
|Mike Rose
|LB
|Iowa State
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|Josh Ross
|LB
|Michigan
|Chance Campbell
|LB
|Mississippi
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Nebraska
|Jeremiah Gemmel
|LB
|North Carolina
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|Utah
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Alabama
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Arizona State
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Arizona State
|Montaric Brown
|CB
|Arkansas
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|Kalon Barnes
|CB
|Baylor
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Fayetteville State
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|Georgia
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Houston
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|LSU
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|Vincent Gray
|CB
|Michigan
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Missouri Western
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Nebraska
|Mykael Wright
|CB
|Oregon
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Penn State
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Pitt
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|Decobie Durant
|CB
|South Carolina State
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|Josh Thompson
|CB
|Texas
|DaMarcus Fields
|CB
|Texas Tech
|Chris Steele
|CB
|USC
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|CB
|USC
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|Jermaine Waller
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Washington State
|Smoke Monday
|S
|Auburn
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|JT Woods
|S
|Baylor
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Cincinnati
|Markquese Bell
|S
|Florida A&M
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Georgia
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Georgia Tech
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Illinois
|Dane Belton
|S
|Iowa
|Yusuf Corker
|S
|Kentucky
|Percy Butler
|S
|Louisiana
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|S
|Louisville
|Nick Cross
|S
|Maryland
|Bubba Bolden
|S
|Miami
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Michigan
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Oklahoma
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|S
|Oklahoma State
|Verone McKinley III
|S
|Oregon
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|Penn State
|Leon O'Neal
|S
|Texas A&M
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Toledo
|Quentin Lake
|S
|UCLA
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
|Gabe Brkic
|K
|Oklahoma
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|Texas
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Georgia
|Blake Hayes
|P
|Illinois
|Trenton Gill
|P
|North Carolina State
|Jordan Stout
|P
|Penn State
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|Cal Adomitis
|LS
|Pitt