Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. This is the spot where scouts and coaches get to talk face to face with prospects. These recent college players also have to go through a thorough medical check and test themselves against other college players in drills. In some ways it’s like a track meet and in others, it very much isn’t.

Height, weight, hand size, arm length, you name it, it’s measured. We’ve already seen hand-size as a major talking point for quarterbacks this week, as Pitt star Kenny Pickett’s hands measured at 8.5 inches, which is smaller than all the starting NFL QBs. We’ve seen Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton blaze the fastest 40-time so far, which may have raised his draft stock. Below, you’ll see all those measurements and we’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.