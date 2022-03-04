Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2022 NFL Combine

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

We track measurements and drill results for each position at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By DKNation Staff
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) walks off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. This is the spot where scouts and coaches get to talk face to face with prospects. These recent college players also have to go through a thorough medical check and test themselves against other college players in drills. In some ways it’s like a track meet and in others, it very much isn’t.

Height, weight, hand size, arm length, you name it, it’s measured. We’ve already seen hand-size as a major talking point for quarterbacks this week, as Pitt star Kenny Pickett’s hands measured at 8.5 inches, which is smaller than all the starting NFL QBs. We’ve seen Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton blaze the fastest 40-time so far, which may have raised his draft stock. Below, you’ll see all those measurements and we’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

NFL Combine data: Overall

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
EJ Perry QB Brown 6015 211 0900 3200 7548 4.60 -- 34.5 1003
Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 6033 211 1000 3268 7900 4.49 -- 36 1007
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State 6005 212 0928 2900 7018 4.76 -- 27 --
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State 6017 217 0858 3100 7458 4.86 -- 31 0904
Dustin Crum QB Kent State 6010 210 0938 3168 7738 4.75 -- -- --
Malik Willis QB Liberty 6004 219 0948 3168 7738 -- -- -- --
D'Eriq King QB Miami 5086 196 0928 2878 7118 -- -- -- --
Matt Corral QB Mississippi 6015 212 0958 3068 7448 -- -- -- --
Carson Strong QB Nevada 6033 226 0918 3200 7600 -- -- -- --
Sam Howell QB North Carolina 6005 218 0918 3068 7548 -- -- -- --
Jack Coan QB Notre Dame 6032 218 0948 3118 7478 4.90 -- 33 0907
Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 6032 217 0848 3078 7368 4.67 -- 33.5 1001
Cole Kelley QB SE Louisiana 6073 249 0978 3368 8128 -- -- -- --
Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 6004 215 0968 3138 7468 4.78 -- 30 0901
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan 6006 208 0928 3058 7568 -- -- 25.5 0903
Brian Robinson RB Alabama
Rachaad White RB Arizona State
Trestan Ebner RB Baylor
Abram Smith RB Baylor
Tyler Allgeier RB BYU
Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
Dameon Pierce RB Florida
D'vonte Price RB Florida International
Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State
James Cook RB Georgia
Zamir White RB Georgia
Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
Breece Hall RB Iowa State
Ty Davis-Price RB LSU
Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State
Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
Tyler Badie RB Missouri
Ty Chandler RB North Carolina
Zonovan Knight RB North Carolina State
Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma
Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State
CJ Verdell RB Oregon
Isiah Pacheco RB Rutgers
Greg Bell RB San Diego State
Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
Keaontay Ingram RB USC
Sincere McCormick RB UTSA
Max Borghi RB Washington State
Leddie Brown RB West Virginia
Connor Heyward FB Michigan State 5111 233 0948 3178 7628 4.72 -- -- -- 32.5 --
Jeremiah Hall FB Oklahoma 6014 239 1048 3158 7658 4.96 19 7.43 4.62 29 0903
Slade Bolden WR Alabama 5105 193 0968 2938 7218 4.66 -- 32 0908
John Metchie WR Alabama 5112 187 0928 3058 7338 -- -- -- --
Jameson Williams WR Alabama 6014 179 0928 3218 7578 -- -- -- --
Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 6020 225 0978 3348 7918 4.55 -- 7.28 33 1002
Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 6023 181 0828 3328 7928 4.28 -- 36.5 1010
Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 5117 196 0948 2900 7038 4.43 -- 4.21 34.5 1004
Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 6031 211 0900 3300 7848 4.33 -- 7.13 4.28 40.5 1009
Justyn Ross WR Clemson 6035 205 0958 3218 7778 -- 11 -- --
George Pickens WR Georgia 6032 195 0868 3238 7738 4.47 -- 33 1005
Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana 6011 204 0968 3068 7458 4.53 -- 39 1007
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 5080 178 0900 2758 6758 4.44 -- 34.5 0910
Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 5076 170 0928 3000 7300 4.32 -- 4.07 39 1103
Charleston Rambo WR Miami 6005 177 0968 3200 7648 4.57 -- 33.5 0910
Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State 5112 186 0918 3028 7300 4.50 -- 7.03 4.28 38 1008
Dontario Drummond WR Mississippi 6007 215 0928 3148 7638 4.65 -- 34 1002
Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi 6001 194 1000 3148 7468 4.48 -- 34.5 1001
Makai Polk WR Mississippi State 6031 195 0948 3228 7778 4.59 -- 4.36 31 0911
Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 6017 201 1000 3228 7738 -- -- -- --
Dai'Jean Dixon WR Nicholls State 6025 205 0948 3238 7838 4.62 -- 7.28 4.42 34 1005
Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 6041 208 1018 3248 7758 4.36 -- 38.5 1104
Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa 6034 214 0948 3248 7868 4.42 20 40 1103
Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame 6023 200 0900 3278 7928 4.43 -- 6.71 4.15 39 1100
Chris Olave WR Ohio State 6003 187 0948 3118 7318 4.39 -- 32 1004
Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 5116 183 0978 3200 7648 4.38 -- 4.36 36 1003
Mike Woods WR Oklahoma 6011 204 0958 3300 7838 4.55 -- 34.5 1005
Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon 5117 197 0968 3048 7418 4.60 -- 7.21 4.54 32 1001
Devon Williams WR Oregon 6050 210 0978 3418 8100 4.65 -- 33 1101
Jahan Dotson WR Penn State 5105 178 0948 3068 7400 4.43 -- 7.28 36 1001
David Bell WR Purdue 6007 212 0928 3178 7658 4.65 -- 7.14 4.57 33 0910
Bo Melton WR Rutgers 5110 189 0900 3128 7648 4.34 -- 6.98 38 1001
Danny Gray WR SMU 5117 186 0958 3178 7678 4.33 -- 34 1006
Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU 5110 192 0948 3258 7828 -- -- 29 0906
Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 6011 194 1000 3228 7638 4.49 -- 36 1003
Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee 5116 204 0968 3078 7348 4.31 -- 33 1001
Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 6017 209 0938 3348 7828 -- -- 4.38 36.5 1006
Josh Johnson WR Tulsa 5104 183 0858 3178 7378 -- 14 -- --
Kyle Philips WR UCLA 5112 189 0858 2958 7100 4.58 -- 33.5 1004
Drake London WR USC 6037 219 0938 3300 7768 -- -- -- --
Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech 6013 184 0848 3068 7428 4.51 -- 4.53 27 0905
Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 5095 195 1028 3100 7358 4.41 -- 7.13 4.32 34.5 1005
Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State 6076 257 0958 3448 8328 4.85 -- 7.14 4.28 34.5 0909
Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 6044 245 1000 3178 7818 -- -- -- 4.57 36 --
Trey McBride TE Colorado State 6035 246 1018 3248 7858 -- 18 -- -- 33 0909
Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana 6041 250 0900 3258 8018 4.80 -- -- 4.25 32.5 0909
Chase Allen TE Iowa State 6060 251 0958 3418 8248 -- -- 7.03 4.43 33.5 0909
Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 6064 252 1000 3448 8118 -- -- -- -- -- --
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland 6024 238 0968 3268 7818 4.52 -- -- -- 35.5 --
Austin Allen TE Nebraska 6075 253 0948 3358 8078 4.83 -- 7.00 4.26 34 1001
Cole Turner TE Nevada 6064 249 0968 3300 7828 4.76 17 7.06 4.41 27 1000
Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 6054 252 1018 3258 7918 -- 19 -- -- -- --
Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State 6056 256 0928 3348 7900 -- 22 -- -- -- --
Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State 6047 253 1018 3248 7658 4.63 22 7.05 4.47 34.5 1005
Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 6037 241 1000 3328 7978 4.62 20 -- -- -- --
Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M 6037 255 0968 3318 8100 -- -- -- -- -- --
Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 6040 243 0978 3338 8068 4.70 16 7.05 4.37 34 1002
Jelani Woods TE Virginia 6071 253 0948 3448 8200 4.61 24 -- -- -- --
James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 6040 249 0968 3278 7768 -- -- -- -- -- --
Cade Otton TE Washington 6050 247 0948 3268 7948 -- -- -- -- -- --
Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 6047 250 0948 3258 7728 4.81 15 7.03 4.48 31.5 0910
Evan Neal OT Alabama
Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State
Myron Cunningham OT Arkansas
Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan
Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
Andrew Rupcich OT Culver-Stockton
Vederian Lowe OT Illinois
Darian Kinnard OT Kentucky
Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky
Max Mitchell OT Louisiana
Austin Deculus OT LSU
Andrew Stueber OT Michigan
Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota
Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
Ikem Ekwonu OT North Carolina State
Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota
Cordell Volson OT North Dakota State
Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
Thayer Munford OT Ohio State
Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State
Rasheed Walker OT Penn State
Zachary Thomas OT San Diego State
Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah
Obinna Eze OT TCU
Chris Paul OT Tulsa
Tyler Smith OT Tulsa
Sean Rhyan OT UCLA
Spencer Burford OT UTSA
Luke Tenuta OT Virginia Tech
Abraham Lucas OT Washington State
Logan Bruss OT Wisconsin
Dohnovan West IOL Arizona State
Zion Johnson IOL Boston College
Alec Lindstrom IOL Boston College
Cole Strange IOL Chattanooga
Nick Zakelj IOL Fordham
Jamaree Salyer IOL Georgia
Justin Shaffer IOL Georgia
Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa
Luke Fortner IOL Kentucky
Chasen Hines IOL LSU
Ed Ingram IOL LSU
Dylan Parham IOL Memphis
Blaise Andries IOL Minnesota
Ben Brown IOL Mississippi
Cameron Jurgens IOL Nebraska
Joshua Ezeudu IOL North Carolina
Marcus McKethan IOL North Carolina
Marquis Hayes IOL Oklahoma
Tyrese Robinson IOL Oklahoma
William Dunkle IOL San Diego State
Ja'Tyre Carter IOL Southern
Cade Mays IOL Tennessee
Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M
Dawson Deaton IOL Texas Tech
Lecitus Smith IOL Virginia Tech
Zach Tom IOL Wake Forest
Luke Wattenberg IOL Washington
Phidarian Mathis IDL Alabama
LaBryan Ray IDL Alabama
Jordan Jackson IDL Air Force
DJ Davidson IDL Arizona State
John Ridgeway IDL Arkansas
Zachary Carter IDL Florida
Jordan Davis IDL Georgia
Devonte Wyatt IDL Georgia
Logan Hall IDL Houston
Noah Elliss IDL Idaho
Eyioma Uwazurike IDL Iowa State
Marquan McCall IDL Kentucky
Neil Farrell Jr. IDL LSU
Jonathan Ford IDL Miami
Christopher Hinton IDL Michigan
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa IDL Notre Dame
Haskell Garrett IDL Ohio State
Perrion Winfrey IDL Oklahoma
Thomas Booker IDL Stanford
Matthew Butler IDL Tennessee
DeMarvin Leal IDL Texas A&M
Jayden Peevy IDL Texas A&M
Kalia Davis IDL UCF
Otito Ogbonnia IDL UCLA
Travis Jones IDL UConn
Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama
Tre Williams EDGE Arkansas
Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati
Jeffrey Gunter EDGE Coastal Carolina
Jeremiah Moon EDGE Florida
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State
Travon Walker EDGE Georgia
Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky
Dominique Robinson EDGE Miami (OH)
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
Esezi Otomewo EDGE Minnesota
Sam Williams EDGE Mississippi
Tyreke Smith EDGE Ohio State
Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma
Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State
Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State
George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State
Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina
Micheal Clemons EDGE Texas A&M
Tyree Johnson EDGE Texas A&M
Alex Wright EDGE UAB
Drake Jackson EDGE USC
Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech
DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky
Christian Harris LB Alabama
D'Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State
Darien Butler LB Arizona State
Zakoby McClain LB Auburn
Terrel Bernard LB Baylor
Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College
Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati
Baylon Spector LB Clemson
Nate Landman LB Colorado
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
Channing Tindall LB Georgia
Quay Walker LB Georgia
Jake Hansen LB Illinois
Micah McFadden LB Indiana
Mike Rose LB Iowa State
Damone Clark LB LSU
Josh Ross LB Michigan
Chance Campbell LB Mississippi
Troy Andersen LB Montana State
JoJo Domann LB Nebraska
Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina
Brian Asamoah II LB Oklahoma
Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State
Brandon Smith LB Penn State
Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M
Devin Lloyd LB Utah
Nephi Sewell LB Utah
Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin
Chad Muma LB Wyoming
Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama
Josh Jobe CB Alabama
Jack Jones CB Arizona State
Chase Lucas CB Arizona State
Montaric Brown CB Arkansas
Roger McCreary CB Auburn
Kalon Barnes CB Baylor
Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati
Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati
Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
Mario Goodrich CB Clemson
Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State
Kaiir Elam CB Florida
Derion Kendrick CB Georgia
Marcus Jones CB Houston
Damarion Williams CB Houston
Cordale Flott CB LSU
Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
Vincent Gray CB Michigan
Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State
Akayleb Evans CB Missouri
Sam Webb CB Missouri Western
Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska
Mykael Wright CB Oregon
Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State
Damarri Mathis CB Pitt
Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston State
Decobie Durant CB South Carolina State
Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee
Josh Thompson CB Texas
DaMarcus Fields CB Texas Tech
Chris Steele CB USC
Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC
Tariq Woolen CB UTSA
Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech
Kyler Gordon CB Washington
Trent McDuffie CB Washington
Jaylen Watson CB Washington State
Smoke Monday S Auburn
Jalen Pitre S Baylor
JT Woods S Baylor
Bryan Cook S Cincinnati
Markquese Bell S Florida A&M
Lewis Cine S Georgia
Juanyeh Thomas S Georgia Tech
Kerby Joseph S Illinois
Dane Belton S Iowa
Yusuf Corker S Kentucky
Percy Butler S Louisiana
Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville
Nick Cross S Maryland
Bubba Bolden S Miami
Daxton Hill S Michigan
Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
Delarrin Turner-Yell S Oklahoma
Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State
Verone McKinley III S Oregon
Jaquan Brisker S Penn State
Leon O'Neal S Texas A&M
Tycen Anderson S Toledo
Quentin Lake S UCLA
Cade York K LSU
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
Cameron Dicker K Texas
Jake Camarda P Georgia
Blake Hayes P Illinois
Trenton Gill P North Carolina State
Jordan Stout P Penn State
Matt Araiza P San Diego State
Cal Adomitis LS Pitt

