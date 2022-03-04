How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race, via live stream

On Friday, March 4th, we will see the 2022 running of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The race is part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on FS1. The race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was won in 2021 by Christian Eckes with a time of 1:54:28. The race is 201 miles which will be 134 laps around the Speedway.

This year, Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds. He is followed by Joh Hunter Nemechek (+400), Chandler Smith (+1400), Ben Rhodes (+1500) and Zane Smith (+1500) who round out the top five for the best odds to win.

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 4th

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.