Fastest 40-yard dash times for RBs at the NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the fastest 40-yard dash times recorded by running backs in NFL Combine history and some guys who could maybe break the record this year.

A few running backs in this year's NFL Draft Combine who have the chance to have a top time are Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, and Georgia’s James Cook.

Fastest 40-yard dash finishes by an RB

Chris Johnson - 4.24 seconds Dri Archer - 4.26 seconds

There are running backs over the years who have impressed at the combine but none that have done what Johnson and Archer did. Most of the top 40-yard dash guys are receivers and defensive backs. But these two guys are near the top of the all time fastest list. Chris Johnson actually had the fastest 40-yard dash time until Ross broke the record in 2017.