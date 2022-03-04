Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 4

With a nine-game slate in the NBA Friday, there are plenty of directions to go when it comes to player props. Here’s a few props we think are worth checking out for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden, over 10.5 assists (+110)

It’s amazing to see this prop at plus odds. Harden has gone over this total twice in his last three games, and he had nine assists in the game he didn’t hit the over. The Cavaliers will offer slightly more resistance than the Timberwolves and Knicks, but Harden is on fire right now. Back him to get to at least 11 dimes Friday.

Khris Middleton, over 20.5 points (-110)

In his last five games, Middleton is averaging 21.6 points despite shooting relatively poorly from the floor. He’s going up against a Bulls team coming off a hard-fought loss Thursday, so there come be some tired legs for Chicago defensively. Middleton had his highest scoring effort since late January in Wednesday’s win over the Heat, and he’s due for another decent outing here.

Jae Crowder, over 1.5 3-pointers (-145)

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker sidelined, Crowder is going to be more involved in this offense. The veteran forward is connecting on 52.6 percent of his shots from deep over the last four games, and has hit the over on this total each time. Against a struggling Knicks squad, he’s a nice late play Friday.

