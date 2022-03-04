NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 4

Nine is on tap for the Friday night NBA schedule this evening and that means plenty of opportunities for you to strike it big with value picks on DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

Morris clocks in as the highest cost value player for tonight’s slate at $4,900. He had a quiet night in the Nuggets’ loss to the Thunder on Wednesday but isn’t far removed from back-to-back performances against the Kings where he put up 32-plus fantasy points. He’ll have a favorable matchup tonight as Denver hosts Houston and should be considered for a spot in your lineup.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,800

Payne returned from a wrist injury on Wednesday, generating 25 fantasy points in just 20 minutes of action in a blowout over the Trail Blazers. The Suns have another favorable matchup against the Knicks tonight and with Devin Booker once again out, Payne will make the start and have an opportunity to put up bigger numbers.

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards, $4,000

Smith has been getting a lot of run for Washington as of late, averaging 36 minutes over the last three games. His 11 point, eight assist performance against the Pistons on Tuesday earned DFS users 27 points and he’ll have a chance to deliver another solid effort when facing the Hawks tonight.