How the public is betting NBA games on Friday, March 4th

There are nine games in the NBA Friday, with ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Bucks-Bulls and Knicks-Suns headlining the day’s action. Here’s how the public is betting on today’s games, with odds and splits from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 4

We still don’t have data on Knicks-Suns, but the favorites are getting a majority of bets ATS. There are some close splits though, as the Magic and Pistons are almost 50-50 with their opponents despite being underdogs.

Five of the eight games we have data for are seeing more action on the over, but only one of these totals is above 230. Bettors are wary of some massive numbers being set here, as the two other games with high totals are seeing more volume on the under.

The lowly Pistons are actually getting a nearly 50-50 split on moneyline bets, as they’ve been playing much better of late. Detroit is also getting 79 percent of the handle, so these bettors are going big on the upset here. Every other moneyline favorite is getting massive action, with at least 69 percent of the bets in each case. In terms of actual dollar amounts, we could see some big payouts going the other way if the Cavaliers or Magic spring an upset Friday.

