Most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday, March 4th

With nine games in the NBA Friday, there are plenty of player props for bettors to choose from. Here’s a look at the popular player props from bettors for Friday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 4

Four of the five props involve players going over a point total, so bettors seem to be favoring scoring tonight. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia’s young guard, is getting love with multiple props. It makes sense, since bettors are likely to go in on the 3-pointers line if they’re already in on Maxey’s points line.

Elsewhere, Darius Garland is the true lead guard and should have success against the 76ers. Donovan Mitchell has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, and Oklahoam City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has little competition for buckets with Josh Giddey still sidelined. We’ll see if these props pay off for bettors Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.